Chetan Sharma reacts to Hardik-Arshdeep IPL trade – Here’s what the former chief selector said

Chetan Sharma feels that both the players will be able to make a huge impact with their experiences for their new franchises

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File photo of Hardik Pandya. (Photo: IANS)

Former India chief selector Chetan Sharma has shared his views on the high-profile trade between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League mini-auction next month. Sharma believes the move could benefit both franchises, with Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh capable of making a difference for their new teams.

In one of the biggest player exchanges in IPL history, Hardik has moved from Mumbai Indians to Punjab Kings, while Arshdeep has joined the five-time champions. Hardik will join Punjab for Rs 18 crore, an increase from his previous fee of Rs 16.35 crore. Arshdeep, meanwhile, will move to Mumbai at his existing fee of Rs 18 crore.

Speaking about the trade, Sharma said the decision should be judged by what each franchise needs rather than comparing the individual players.

“Look, it depends on the teams, what they actually want and what is lacking within those teams. That remains the most important thing. It is their thinking that somebody wants an all-rounder and somebody wants a genuine fast bowler,” Sharma told PTI Videos.

He also backed both players to make an impact at their respective franchises.

“Both are very big players, whether we talk about Arshdeep or Hardik Pandya, and whichever team they go to, they will definitely win games for them. But it depends on every team, what its weakness is and what it needs to strengthen. That is important, and this is between Punjab and Mumbai, what their thoughts were,” he added.

Hardik’s arrival gives Punjab an experienced all-rounder who can contribute with both bat and ball. He will also reunite with head coach Ricky Ponting and play under captain Shreyas Iyer. For Mumbai, Arshdeep’s arrival adds a left-arm pace option to their bowling attack alongside Jasprit Bumrah.

Chetan Sharma praises India’s pace bowling depth

Apart from the IPL trade, Sharma also spoke about India’s growing pool of fast bowlers. He praised the youngsters who have stepped up during the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand, including Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar and Auqib Nabi.

“Your bench strength is playing at this time, and your youngsters are playing at this time. Whether you talk about Anshul, Gurnoor or Mohammed Siraj, who is currently sitting out of the team, your strength is unmatched. It’s brilliant,” he said.

Sharma also stressed the importance of youngsters making the most of their opportunities. With the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching, he believes India should identify their core group of players by February.

“By February, you have to settle down. You should know who your 20-22 boys are,” he said, adding that the ongoing changes will help the team management decide on its World Cup combination.