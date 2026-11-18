Rohit Sharma, Irfan Pathan and Shikhar Dhawan react on MS Dhoni’s IPL retirement

MS Dhoni brought an end to his 18-year long IPL career with the Chennai Super Kings

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Representative image (Photo: IANS)

Indian opener Rohit Sharma was among the first big names from the cricketing fraternity to congratulate his former teammate and captain MS Dhoni after the latter announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League on Tuesday, November 17.

Dhoni has brought an end to his 18-year playing career in the tournament and will now take up the role of team mentor at CSK from IPL 2027.

Rohit, who has shared several memorable battles with Dhoni in the IPL, posted a message celebrating the former India captain’s contribution to the game.

“Congratulations on an incredible IPL career, Dhoni bhai. It’s been fun sharing the field and so many memories with you over the years. Much respect!” Rohit wrote.

Dhoni’s retirement marks the end of one of the most successful playing careers in IPL history. He joined the Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural season in 2008 and remained the face of the franchise for most of his career. He also represented Rising Pune Supergiant during the two seasons when CSK were banned from the competition.

The 45-year-old will continue his association with Chennai in a different capacity. CSK confirmed that he will work as the team’s mentor from the 2027 season.

“A once-in-a-lifetime player. A new role. A bond that lasts forever Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes charge as the Team Mentor of Chennai Super Kings! Through countless victories, challenging times, and memories that will stay in our hearts forever, MS has been at the heart of our journey from the very beginning. From leading us to glory to guiding the next generation of Super Kings, Thala will always be a part of our identity. And Chennai will always be his home,” the official statement from CSK read.

Irfan Pathan, Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal also react

MS Dhoni’s announcement also sparked several reactions from former teammates, opponents and celebrities. Former India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal thanked Dhoni for handing him his India debut cap and acknowledged the role he played in shaping his career.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also praised Dhoni’s leadership and composure. “A leader, a finisher, calm and composed under pressure, and one of the most influential figures in Indian cricket,” Pathan wrote.

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan congratulated Dhoni on his journey and said his influence would continue even after stepping away from the field.

Actor Dhanush also paid tribute, saying that Dhoni had become a part of people’s lives through his performances. He added that the game would not be quite the same without him.

Current CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad shared an emotional message, recalling how he learnt the meaning of simplicity by watching Dhoni after joining the franchise in 2019. He described him as their Thala, captain and leader.