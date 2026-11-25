‘A bowler who reminds me of Morne Morkel’, AB de Villiers slams Indian team management for undervaluing Mohammed Siraj’s importance

AB de Villiers also urged the Gautam Gambhir-led Indian team management to bring him back for the second Test in Christchurch

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File photo. (IANS)

Former South Africa batter and all-time batting great AB de Villiers has thrown his support behind his ex Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammate and India pacer Mohammed Siraj, who was infamously left out of the Indian playing XI which settled for a hard-fought draw against New Zealand in the first of a tw0-match Test series.

Mohammed Siraj was expected to feature for India for both the Test matches, but his exclusion from the series opener raised plenty of questions. The Indian team management’s decision was heavily criticised by cricketing experts, and it even reached a point where politicians also started to pass on their remarks on Siraj’s omission.

Congress Member of Parliament Imran Masood was the most notable personality to question the decision, alleging the Gautam Gambhir-led team management of communal favouritism. Masood alleged that Siraj was left out because of his religion.

He argued that since Gautam Gambhir was a former BJP MP, he is deliberately wiping out Muslim players from the Indian team.

A number of former Indian and international cricketers also jumped in, but refrained from giving it a religious angle, with AB de Villiers being the latest to express his feelings.

While speaking on his latest YouTube video, AB de Villiers admitted that Mohammed Siraj might be out of form, currently, but that doesn’t take away the fact that he is a workhorse. The South African, who shared the RCB dressing room with Siraj for a long time, claimed that the latter’s role is invaluable in the Indian team.

“His recent numbers don’t look incredible, and he’s maybe out of form. But the role he plays in the Indian team is invaluable. So the selectors or the coach, whoever has made the decision, has forgotten about the role he plays. He allows Bumrah and the other seamers to have freedom, as he’s a workhorse,” de Villiers said.

AB de Villiers went as far as to say that Mohammed Siraj reminds him of his former national teammates Morne Morkel and Dale Steyn, who were always willing to give it their all in order to extract a victory. De Villiers slammed that management for ignoring Siraj’s value and urged them to bring him back for the second Test.

“Siraj is a bowler who reminds me of Morne Morkel, who didn’t always get the big five-wicket hauls, as you would always throw the ball to Dale Steyn to finish off the tail. Morne often did the hard yards by breaking the big partnerships and getting the big wicket, similar to Siraj. He brings a different sort of value to the team, which they’ve ignored. He has to come back into the lineup for the next match,” de Villiers concluded.

The series concluding second Test between India and New Zealand starts from November 27 onwards at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.