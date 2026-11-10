Aakash Chopra believes Hardik Pandya trade will decide MI’s retention and release plans for IPL 2027

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra feels Hardik Pandya trade will decide Mumbai Indians' retention and release plans for IPL 2027. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Aakash Chopra opens up on Hardik Pandya trade and MI's IPL 2027 plans (Image - X)

Mumbai Indians are one of the most successful teams in TATA IPL history. But they have not reached the final in the last six seasons. The team will now hope to perform better and win the title in IPL 2027.

Speaking on JioStar, Abhinav Mukund and Aakash Chopra spoke about the players Mumbai Indians may release before the IPL 2027 retention deadline. They also discussed how the possible Hardik Pandya trade could change the team’s plans. They also explained why Mumbai Indians need an Indian wicketkeeper in their team.

Read more: Aakash Chopra predicts new captains for 6 IPL teams ahead of IPL 2027

“Five matches, two wickets, 11 and a half runs per over. That tells me that Trent Boult has to be released. 12.5 crore is a lot of money, and in exchange, you can get quite a few players, and many people won’t even need to be released. Hardik Pandya will be a trade; it’s not going to be a release or retention question.”

“So, if, in exchange for him, you cannot find players, then you have to retain Hardik Pandya. There is no doubt about it. But with Trent Boult, I don’t think there is any ambiguity; he has to be released. I can let go of Keshav Maharaj as well because they wouldn’t want both Santner and Keshav. But, again, let’s see if Hardik goes; who comes in his place.”

Aakash Chopra explained why Mumbai Indians’ decision on keeping and releasing players depend on the possible Hardik Pandya trade. “If everything had gone well last season, looking at their team, you feel like, ‘Why change anything at all?’ They have the balance, they have the experience, they have the explosiveness. So why change? Maybe they need an Indian spinner or an Indian fast bowler, which they will find. But that’s all that they needed to do.”

“But then the major talk of the town is the trade of Hardik Pandya. That is where it is going to start for MI in terms of their decision-making on retentions and releases because you don’t usually find a player like that. But what if, in his place, you get two?”

Abhinav Mukund explained why Mumbai Indians need an Indian wicketkeeper in their team. “If he does go to another side, I would think it should be a win-win for all parties involved. If you’re talking about Mumbai Indians, the only thing, according to me, that was missing was an Indian wicketkeeper in there. That was a big miss for them because, in their top seven, they had to play either Ryan Rickelton or Quinton de Kock.”

“I know Rickelton is in great form, but that pushes Tilak down; it doesn’t give you the option to play both Sherfane Rutherford and Will Jacks. So, it was a bit of a confusing scenario to fit in an overseas spinner plus an overseas wicketkeeper within the quota of four overseas players. Does that solve the problem if Hardik Pandya goes out?”