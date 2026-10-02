Aakash Chopra makes big prediction on Virat Kohli’s international career, says…

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra opens up on Virat Kohli's international career ahead of the third against West Indies. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Aakash Chopra makes big prediction on Virat Kohli ahead of third ODI vs WI

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has made a prediction about Virat Kohli’s international career. He believes Kohli could finish his career with 98 international centuries.

Chopra made the prediction in a video shared by Cricinfo on X. He was asked how many centuries Kohli could have by the time he ends his international career. Chopra answered that the star batter could reach 98 centuries.

Virat Kohli has scored 86 international centuries so far. He now needs 15 more centuries to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most international centuries.

Kohli has already scored centuries across formats for India and remains one of the team’s key batters. Chopra’s prediction has now added more interest around Kohli’s chase for Tendulkar’s record.

Sachin Tendulkar played 664 international matches for India between 1989 and 2013. He scored a total of 100 centuries during his career. Tendulkar made 51 centuries in 200 Test matches and 49 centuries in 463 ODIs.

Virat Kohli has also scored centuries in all three formats. He has 55 ODI centuries, 30 Test centuries and one century in T20Is.

Chopra was also asked who he thinks is India’s best white-ball fast bowler after Jasprit Bumrah. He picked Arshdeep Singh for the spot.

Arshdeep is currently India’s top wicket-taker in T20Is. He has taken 140 wickets in 94 matches. However, he has played only 18 ODIs since making his ODI debut against New Zealand in November 2022.

Hardik Pandya may not be a sure pick for India in the 2027 ODI World Cup. His place in the team could depend on his fitness and return to competitive cricket.

When Aakash Chopra was asked about the biggest concern in India’s ODI team, he pointed towards Hardik’s fitness. He said, “What happens if Hardik is unfit?”

Hardik is an important player for India in white-ball cricket. He can contribute with both the bat and the ball, which makes him an important part of the team.

However, Hardik has not played a competitive match since the end of IPL 2026. His last match for India came against New Zealand in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on March 8 in Ahmedabad.

With the 2027 ODI World Cup coming closer, Hardik’s fitness and return to cricket will be important for India.