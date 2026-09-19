Aakash Chopra names THESE two stars in race for Team India’s 2027 World Cup reserve spot

Aakash Chopra highlights the battle between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad for a reserve spot in India’s 2027 ODI World Cup plans.

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Aakash Chopra discusses Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 2027 World Cup chances. (Photo: IANS)

Former India batter Aakash Chopra has highlighted a key selection battle that could emerge as Team India build towards the 2027 ODI World Cup. Chopra feels Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad could be in a close race for a reserve spot in India’s World Cup plans.

Chopra was speaking on JioHotstar’s Follow the Blues ahead of India’s three-match ODI series against West Indies, which begins on September 27. The series will also mark the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the ODI setup.

Jaiswal, Gaikwad in reserve battle

Ruturaj Gaikwad has returned to the ODI squad in place of Shreyas Iyer, who is currently part of India’s Asian Games campaign. Yashasvi Jaiswal has also been included, giving both batters an opportunity to strengthen their case.

Chopra believes their performances could play an important role in deciding India’s reserve options for the 2027 World Cup.

“You have to think about who you can take along as reserves for the World Cup. So, there will be a toss-up here between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who are both part of this team, and whenever they have played, they have scored a lot of runs. So, I am looking at an opportunity opening up for one of these two. Auqib Nabi (maiden ODI call-up for West Indies series) has been travelling with the team for some time now, but is not getting a chance to play in the XI. If he gets his opportunity, I will be quite excited to see him perform.”

Jaiswal has scored 285 runs in six ODIs at an average of 71.25, including two centuries. Gaikwad, meanwhile, has 228 runs from nine ODIs, including one hundred and one fifty.

Rohit and Kohli return to ODI cricket

Chopra also spoke about the expectations surrounding Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as they return to the ODI side.

“The World Cup is just one year away now, and I know that if Rohit and Kohli get in, they will score runs, win you matches, and possibly win you trophies. So, looking at it from this perspective, the only expectation from Rohit and Kohli is just this: keep scoring runs.”

Chopra questions Pant’s white-ball future

Rishabh Pant’s omission from the West Indies ODI squad has also become a major talking point. Dhruv Jurel has been picked as the back-up wicketkeeper after his impressive Test performances against Sri Lanka.

Pant has played only one ODI since returning from his 2024 road accident. Chopra pointed out the difference between Pant’s position in Test cricket and his current status in the white-ball setup.

“Rishabh Pant is a very strange and very unique case. While he is playing Test cricket and is a very important member of the red-ball side, he was stripped of his vice-captaincy duties there as well. But in ODI cricket, without playing, he has been bid goodbye. At the same time, he has been made the captain of the Rest of India (ROI), which also tells you that, with respect to red-ball cricket, they are very serious about Rishabh playing a huge role in the longer format. But for white-ball cricket, as of now, I think this selection committee has made up its mind,” he said.

Jadeja faces all-rounder selection battle

Ravindra Jadeja will also be under focus after returning to the ODI squad. Chopra pointed out that India have several spin-bowling all-rounders competing for World Cup places.

“One big highlight, in my opinion, was pulling Nitish Kumar Reddy out of the Asian Games and playing him here. So, if Hardik Pandya is not available someday, they really want somebody who can bowl pace and bat as well. Ravindra Jadeja will have to, of course, take wickets and score runs. Fielding has always been his strong suit. But from a World Cup point of view, you have Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar, and not all of them will go to South Africa. So, someone will be left out, and therefore, every time you get an opportunity, you have to grab it with both hands,” he signed off.

India will now face West Indies in a three-match ODI series as the team begins another important phase of its preparations for the 2027 World Cup.