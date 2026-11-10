Aakash Chopra predicts new captains for 6 IPL teams ahead of IPL 2027

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra opened up about the potential captains for the six IPL franchises for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

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Aakash Chopra makes strong prediction about new captains for 6 IPL teams (Image - X)

Before the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The chaos and suspense regarding this tournament has already started after the ongoing speculation regarding some big-name’ trades to other franchises.

However, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has made a strong prediction for franchises like Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Basically, Aakash Chopra opened up about who could be the best skippers for these franchises for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027. According to Chopra, star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, KL Rahul could replace Axar Patel to become Delhi Capitals’ new captain.

The reason behind this name is the experience KL Rahul has in the IPL. In several years, KL Rahul has handled the responsibility of many franchises, like Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, as their captain. Meanwhile, KL Rahul is the only player in the world to score 1,000-plus runs for three different teams in the tournament. He joined Delhi Capitals in 2025, where he topped their run-scorers’ list.

Also Read: Pune and Vadodara to have IPL franchises from 2028? Here’s what we know

Moving on to the next franchises. Aakash Chopra feels Rajasthan Royals might give the captaincy duties to star player Yashasvi Jaiswal as he managed this role in the absence of Rajasthan’s full-time captain, Riyan Parag.

On the other hand, he shared his views about the Orange Army’s captaincy duties. Aakash Chopra believed that Pat Cummins would not be able to lead the franchise in the league. Ishan Kishan could be the perfect replacement to handle the duties in IPL 2027.

Ishan Kishan made his captaincy debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026, where the full-time captain Pat Cummins delayed his arrival due to injury.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants are looking for their captains in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027. The reason behind it, former KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane announced his retirement from competitive cricket. Lucknow Super Giants traded their captain Rishabh Pant to Delhi Capitals.

Aakash Chopra believed players like Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran and Josh Inglis could handle LSG’s captaincy. On the other hand, if KKR isn’t the perfect fit for their team. Rinku Singh might be seen handling the franchise’s captaincy in IPL 2027.

Also Read: Delhi Capitals confirm Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma will stay with team for IPL 2027