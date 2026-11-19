Aaryavir had to face criticism because of his surname: Virender Sehwag on son after U-19 Asia Cup win

Virender Sehwag has reacted to son Aaryavir's impressive U-19 Asia Cup campaign, addressing the criticism he faced because of his famous surname.

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Aaryavir had to face criticism because of his surname: Virender Sehwag (Image: X)

Former India opener Virender Sehwag believes his son Aaryavir Sehwag has answered his critics with his performances in India’s victorious U-19 Asia Cup campaign. The youngster had to deal with criticism because of his famous surname, but his impressive run in the tournament has helped him earn recognition through his batting.

Aaryavir finished the competition as the Player of the Tournament after scoring 361 runs. His tally included one century and three half-centuries, while his important contribution of 58 runs in the final against Pakistan helped India clinch the title.

India secured a thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the summit clash in Oman, chasing down a target of 338 runs in a high-pressure match. Sehwag was delighted with his son’s contribution and also congratulated the entire Indian team for their achievement.

Speaking to PTI, the former India batter said Aaryavir had not only scored runs but also produced big performances when the team needed them.

Virender Sehwag Reveals Advice To Son Aaryavir

Sehwag said he had often spoken to his son about the importance of converting starts into big scores. According to the former opener, consistent big performances are important for a young player to earn respect and establish himself.

“I am happy that Aryavir Sehwag contributed to India U19’s Asia Cup triumph and especially in the final against Pakistan. He didn’t just score runs; he hit big scores as well. I want to congratulate the whole team on this victory.

“I always used to have this chat with him (Aryavir) that you need to score big if you want respect, and that’s what he has achieved in this tournament,” Virender Sehwag told PTI.

The youngster’s performances throughout the tournament have given him an opportunity to build his own identity in Indian cricket, rather than being judged only by his father’s achievements.

Sehwag Says Famous Surname Brought Extra Pressure

Sehwag also acknowledged that Aaryavir had faced criticism because he is the son of one of India’s most successful opening batters. He explained that people often form opinions about a player based on their family name before watching them perform.

However, the former India opener believes his son’s Asia Cup performance has shown that he has the ability to succeed at this level. He also expects Aaryavir to face similar scrutiny in the future but feels the youngster has earned the recognition he wanted.

“Till the time you see a player play, you only go by the name. Then, when he or she performs, you say that they have talent. Aryavir also had to face a lot of criticism because of his surname.

“Maybe in the future as well, he will have to face the same, but now everyone knows he has the talent and he can perform, so in my opinion he will only get the country’s love going forward,” said the former India opener.