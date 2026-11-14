Aaryavir Sehwag, Lakshya Raichandani power India to miracle win over Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup 2026 final

India U19 chased down 338 against Pakistan U19 to win the U19 Asia Cup 2026 final by 1 wicket. Mohit Ulva hit a boundary on the last ball after Usman Khan's 107 for Pakistan.

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India miracle win over Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup 2026 final (Photo: BCCI)

In a final for the ages, India U19 defeated Pakistan U19 by 1 wicket at Al Amerat Cricket Ground to lift the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026. India chased down a massive 338-run target with a boundary on the last ball.

Chasing 338, India needed 3 runs off the last ball. No.7 batter Mohit Ulva hit a boundary to seal one of the greatest chases in U19 Asia Cup history. It was revenge for last year’s final where Pakistan had bowled India out for 156 while defending 347.

Pakistan Post 337 Despite Indian Comeback

Earlier, Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf won the toss and elected to bat. Opener Usman Khan led the charge with a composed 107 off 111 balls with 11 fours and 3 sixes. This was his second century of the tournament.

He got good support from Abdul Qadir who smashed 80 off just 54 balls and captain Farhan Yousaf who scored 60. Pakistan were cruising at 274/3 after 40 overs and looked set for 360+.

But India made a strong comeback in the death overs. Kavya Patel picked 4/68 and Chigurupati Venkata took 3/40 to restrict Pakistan to 337/9 in 50 overs. India were without their leading wicket-taker Ishan Sood due to a niggle.

Lakshya Raichandani, Aaryavir Sehwag Give Flying Start

In reply, India openers gave a perfect start. Captain Lakshya Raichandani scored 80 and Aaryavir Sehwag scored 58. The pair added 95 runs for the first wicket and kept India ahead in the chase.

Middle order batters Arjun Rajput (16), VK Vineeth (24) and Yashbardhan Chauhan (9) fell quickly and India slipped to 252/8 in 41.5 overs, needing 86 runs in 49 balls.

Ulva-Chauhan Pull Off Miracle

The game looked over, but Mohit Ulva and Manal Chauhan produced a miracle. Manal scored a quickfire 37 off 22 balls and later got out for 47 when Pakistan were closing in on victory.

Mohit Ulva remained not out on 49 off 26 balls with 4 fours and 3 sixes. He added crucial runs with Chigurupati Venkata (11 off 8) for the 9th wicket.

India needed 8 runs in the last over. The scores were tied at 330/9 after 49 overs. In the end, India finished at 339/9 in 49.6 overs to win by 1 wicket.

INDIA, AGAINST ALL ODDS! From the brink of defeat to the top of Asia! Mohit Ulva delivers a knock to remember, sealing a sensational win for India in the U19 Asia Cup final against Pakistan! #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #PAKvIND https://t.co/tcdZduKIs4 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 14, 2026

…….. An absolutely incredible run chase in the Final gives India U19 the #MensU19AsiaCup 2026 title Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/srKsrr1jna https://t.co/BYh3iNO18o — BCCI (@BCCI) November 14, 2026

Brief Scores:

Pakistan U19 337/9 in 50 overs (Usman Khan 107, Abdul Qadir 80, Farhan Yousaf 60; Kavya Patel 4/68, C Venkata 3/40) lost to India U19 339/9 in 49.6 overs (Lakshya Raichandani 80, Aaryavir Sehwag 58, Mohit Ulva 49*, Manal Chauhan 47) by 1 wicket.