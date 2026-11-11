Aaryavir Sehwag reveals he promised his father Virender Sehwag about match winning knock before India U-19’s win over UAE

Aaryavir Sehwag's 160 off 168 balls was a major reason behind the Indian U-19 team's 70-run win over the UAE which also sealed their spot in the semi-final

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India vs UAE, U-19 Asia Cup. (Photo: X/BCCI)

Legendary former Indian opener Virender Sehwag’s eldest son, Aaryavir Sehwag has revealed that he had promised his father about getting a big innings before he went on to smash 160 during India’s 70-run win over the United Arab Emirates at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.

Aaryavir Sehwag was the one to lay the foundation for the Indians’ solid win that also helped them book their berth for the semi-final against Afghanistan tomorrow. The boys in blue were coming on the back of an agonizing loss against Pakistan in their previous outing and needed a big win to get through.

After losing the toss and batting first, India sent Aaryavir Sehwag to open alongside captain Lakshya Raichandani, a move that literally paved the way for the side’s win. Raichandani might have had an off day but Sehwag was in full flow.

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Following his captain’s dismissal for 17, Aaryavir Sehwag stood for a massive partnership of 193 runs alongside Vineeth VK with the former smashing 160 off 168. Aaryavir’s knock included 17 fours and seven sixes as he batted through with a strike rate of 95.

Though he could have stretched his inning a lot further, until the 50th over, but he displayed his very best and laid the foundation for India to post a target of 310 runs. In response, UAE were bowled out for 239.

After the win and grabbing the man of the match award, Aaryavir Sehwag opened up about a promise that he made to his father before all of it transpired in Oman. The 19-year-old also spoke about the challenges he faced during his innings and claimed that he was unfazed about the dot balls.

“Feels amazing. The wicket was turning a little. I started off and decided to play long and bat for 40-odd overs. There were challenges on the wicket. I didn’t get bothered about the dot balls. I knew I would catch up. And I wanted to make a big score,” Aryavir Sehwag said.

Aaryavir further expressed his gratitude to have kept the promise he made to Virender Sehwag and delivered some mature words at such a young age. “I had promised someone to make a big score today and thankfully I made it. And that person is my dad (Virender Sehwag). I told him I would get a big hundred. I have a legacy to live up to as he only likes big hundreds,” he concluded.