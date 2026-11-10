Aaryavir Sehwag’s brilliant knock guides India to 70-run win over UAE in the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026

Aaryavir Sehwag's impressive batting performance helped India U19 defeat UAE U19 by a big margin of 70 runs in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026.

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India defeat UAE by 70 runs in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 (Image - X)

Aaryavir Sehwag’s incredible knock helped India U19 defeat UAE U19 by a big margin of 70 runs in the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 at AI Amerat Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

IND U19 vs UAE U19, playing XI:

India U19 (Playing XI): Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani(c), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Arjun Rajput, Anvay Dravid(w), Manal Chauhan, Aryan Savsani, Kavya Patel, Mohit Ulva, Ishan Sood.

United Arab Emirates U19 (Playing XI): Muhammad Saad(w), Ayaan Misbah(c), Ahmed Khudadad, Yayin Rai, Mohamed Nafees, Hadayatullah Khan, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khan, Noorullah Ayobi, Zainullah Rehmani, Uddish Suri.

UAE had won the toss and decided to bowl first. For the Indian team, Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani and Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir Sehwag opened the innings. Aaryavir started his innings by displaying some impressive shots. Both batters gave an explosive start to the team’s innings.

Throughout this game, Aaryavir Sehwag maintained his dominance over their opponents. In today’s game, Aaryavir Sehwag played one of the best knocks of his career, which played an important role for the men in blue to win this game by a big margin of 70 runs.

It’s time to know about his brilliant knock. Aaryavir Sehwag scored 160 runs for his team off 168 balls. In his innings, Aaryavir smashed 17 fours and 7 sixes, at a strike rate of 95.24 and provided a major boost to his side.

On the other hand, VK Vineeth also played an important innings for India U19 team. Discussing his knock, VK Vineeth took 69 balls in his innings, where he scored 67 runs, including 3 fours and 3 sixes, at a strike rate of 97.10.

Their impressive batting performances and crucial knocks helped India U19 set 309 runs on the board against the UAE U19 in 50 overs.

In response, UAE’s batters Ayaan Misbah and Zainullah Rehmani opened the innings and gave an average start to the innings. The duo of Ayaan and Zainullah took some balls to settle in at the crease and smashed some boundaries to take the score forward.

Skipper Ayaan Misbah managed to score 27 runs off 53 balls, including four fours. Meanwhile, Zainullah Rehmani scored 16 runs off 28 balls. After their dismissals, Yayin Rai and Ahmed Khudadad took the charge and scored important runs for their side against India U19.

Ahmed Khudadad was the highest run-scorer for his side as he managed to score 74 runs off 74 balls. In his knock, he smashed 6 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 100.00. On the other hand, Yayin Rai scored 29 runs off 44 balls, including 1 four and 3 sixes. In the end, Noorullah Ayobi was the batter to score 39 runs off 25 balls, including 1 four and 4 sixes.

UAE U19 were bowled out for 239 runs in 50 overs and the Indian team succeeded in bagging a victory by 70 runs. Ishan Sood was the star bowler for them for his four-wicket haul (4/37).