Aarti Sehwag shares emotional Instagram post after son Aaryavir’s victorious U-19 Asia Cup 2026 campaign

Aaryavir Sehwag finished the ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup 2026 as the leading run-scorer with 361 runs in five innings and grabbed the Player of the Tournament award

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India U19 opener Aaryavir Sehwag. (Source: X)

Aaryavir Sehwag made a strong impression at the ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2026, finishing as the tournament’s leading run-scorer and earning the Player of the Tournament award. The 18-year-old, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, scored 361 runs in five innings at an average of 90.25, including one century and three half-centuries.

His performances also drew an emotional response from his mother, Aarti Sehwag, who shared a special message on social media after his achievement. She posted a childhood picture of Aaryavir holding a cricket bat and reflected on his journey in the game.

“From a little boy with a bat in his hand to becoming Player of the Tournament. I have watched your love for cricket grow every single day, Aaru. Proud of you and the entire team,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AS (@aartisehwag)

Aaryavir’s campaign included scores of 70, 22, 160, 51 and 58. His 160-run knock against the UAE was the standout performance of the tournament and helped establish him as one of India’s most consistent batters. He also finished with the most runs in the competition, ahead of Pakistan’s Usman Khan, who scored 345.

The young opener carried his form into the final against Pakistan, scoring 58 off 61 balls, with nine boundaries. He added 95 runs for the opening wicket with captain Lakshya Raichandani, who went on to score 80 off 101 deliveries.

After receiving the Player of the Tournament award, Aaryavir spoke about India’s confidence in chasing a target of 338. “The discussion is that the wicket is good to bat on. There was always a belief that we will chase it down. We talk about it in team meetings; someone had to bat deep,” he said. He also added that he had not spoken to his father yet and would speak to him later.

India eventually pulled off a thrilling one-wicket victory to win their ninth U-19 Asia Cup title. Pakistan posted 337/9, with Usman Khan scoring 107, Abdul Qadir making 80 and captain Farhan Yousaf contributing 63.

India’s chase suffered a collapse, leaving them at 252/8. However, Manal Chauhan’s 47 off 32 balls and Mohit Ulva’s unbeaten 49 off 26 deliveries kept the team in the contest. Ulva then held his nerve in the final over, hitting a boundary off the last ball to take India to 339/9 and seal the title.

Aaryavir finished the tournament with 361 runs from five innings at an average of 90.25, including a highest score of 160, one century and three half-centuries. He also struck the most sixes in the competition.