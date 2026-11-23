AB de Villiers opens up on MS Dhoni’s new role as mentor for CSK in IPL 2027, says ‘It was maybe a marketing thing for him’

Former RCB star AB de Villiers opened up on MS Dhoni's new role as mentor for CSK in IPL 2027. Scroll down to read the full story.

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AB de Villiers opens up on MS Dhoni's new role in CSK as mentor for IPL 2027 (Image - X)

All cricket fans are excited about the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 as the retained and released players list was officially announced by all the teams on November 17th.

During the event, the Indian cricket fans received a shocking update as the former Chennai Super Kings captain and legendary player MS Dhoni announced his retirement and will now be seen as CSK’s mentor for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings posted this update on their social media handles: “A once-in-a-lifetime player. A new role. A bond that lasts forever. Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes charge as the Team Mentor of Chennai Super Kings! Through countless victories, challenging times, and memories that will stay in our hearts forever, MS has been at the heart of our journey from the very beginning. From leading us to glory to guiding the next generation of Super Kings, Thala will always be a part of our identity. And Chennai will always be his home.”

However, former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star and legendary player AB de Villiers had a different take on this. AB de Villiers believes MS Dhoni was already guiding CSK players even before the team named his mentor for IPL 2027.

AB de Villiers said CSK had only given an official name to the role Dhoni had been doing for years. He also felt that Dhoni’s presence helped the team more than his batting in recent seasons.

“He was an absolute legend for CSK and never changed teams. He is a phenomenal character. It’s interesting that he has moved to the mentor role with CSK because I think he has played that role anyway for the last few years. So, it was maybe a marketing thing for him to be around as a player over the last year or so. It’s completely understandable, as he brings business to the game of cricket,” AB de Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

AB de Villiers feels MS Dhoni should be with CSK for a little more years, as the franchise have a new head coach, Zaheer Khan, in their corner in September and MS Dhoni also has his mystical aura.

“The aura Dhoni brings to the table is irreplaceable, so he should be around with CSK for many more years. With Zaheer Khan coming in as the coach, it’s the end of an era. But it’s good that they at least have MS in the mix, giving his five cents and having an influence on the youngsters.”

After announcing his retirement, MS Dhoni posted an emotional video on his Instagram, which received massive love by fans. Dhoni’s video had some special moments from his cricket career. The video had clips of his time with the Indian team and Chennai Super Kings. He also displayed some of his best wins and happy moments with teammates. Fans from across the country shared their love for the former India captain and remembered his time on the field.

Dhoni also wrote a short message for his fans with the video. “Fans proved me wrong, no better song to accept it. Maybe two versions were made so that I could commit the mistake and then accept it,” he wrote.