Abhishek Sharma is all set to unlock THIS milestone vs WI in 3rd T20I

Star Indian batter Abhishek Sharma eyes achieving a new milestone in his career in the third T20I against West Indies at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

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Abhishek Sharma is all set to achieve new record vs WI (Photo - BCCI)

Shreyas Iyer’s Team India will face Shai Hope’s West Indies in the third match of the T20I series at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Both teams have won one match each in the series. It’s going to be interesting which side will increase their lead to move forward in this series.

In the last match, many players showcased their sensational performance with the bat as they managed to hit big shots in the match. For West Indies side, players like Shai Hope, Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd played a crucial role in their side finishing the match in just 18.3 overs as the target against them was 250 runs, which they chased down without challenges or troubles.

West Indies skipper, Shai Hope played the El-Clasico innings for his side by dominating Indian bowling lineup. Shai Hope succeeded in completing his century in the intense match to carry his side to the victory against India. Hope scored 102 runs off 45 balls. In his knock, he smashed 6 fours and 9 sixes at a strike rate of 226.

Meanwhile, players like Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd also supported him in the crucial time by smashing some impressive boundaries to win the match for their side and becoming the team with the highest T20I run-chase against India.

The third match is going to be interesting and important as well for both sides, as Indian players need to bounce back in the match as they eye winning the match to increase their lead to move forward in the series.

In this match, all eyes will be on Indian star player and opening batter, Abhishek Sharma, as he is all set to achieve a huge milestone in his career. Abhishek Sharma is close to completing his 2,000 runs in T20I. To achieve this record, he needs 33 runs. It will be interesting if he can score 33 runs against West Indies in the third T20I to unlock a big milestone in his career.

In the last match, Abhishek Sharma failed to deliver his sparkle for India as he was scoring good boundaries at the beginning. However, he wasn’t able to convert his innings to a big score as he was dismissed for 20 runs off 12 balls, where he smashed 2 fours and 1 six at a strike rate of 166.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Predicted Playing XIs:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir/Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav/Prince Yadav.

West Indies: Shai Hope (C/WK), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph.