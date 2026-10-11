Abhishek Sharma on course to break two records held by previous India captain

Abhishek Sharma will be in action on the decisive third T20I between India and West Indies at the Holkar Stadium in Indore

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India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates with the National Flag after winning the gold medal in the men's T20I cricket final against Pakistan at the Asian Games 2026, at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan, on Saturday, October 3, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

Explosive Indian opener Abhishek Sharma will have a chance to break two records held by Suryakumar Yadav when India take on West Indies in the third T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. The Indian opener is closing in on the 2,000-run mark in T20 international cricket and could also set a new record for most sixes by a batter from a Full Member nation in a calendar year.

Abhishek has scored 1,967 runs in 63 innings in T20Is, facing 1,009 balls so far. He needs 33 more runs to reach the 2,000-run milestone. Suryakumar holds the record for reaching the mark in the fewest balls, having achieved it in 1,164 deliveries.

Abhishek has a chance to go past that mark if he reaches 2,000 runs before facing his 1,164th ball. His aggressive approach at the top of the order has helped him score quickly in the shortest format, and another strong innings could see him make history.

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The left-hander is also chasing Suryakumar’s record for the most sixes in T20 internationals by a batter from a Full Member nation in a calendar year. Suryakumar hit 68 sixes in 2022. Abhishek has struck 63 sixes in T20Is in 2026 and needs six more in the third match to move ahead of his former captain.

Abhishek has already made a strong impact in the format, with three T20I centuries to his name. His ability to score quickly at the start gives India an attacking option, although consistency will remain important as the team prepares for future international assignments.

He is not the only Indian batter chasing a record in Indore. Ishan Kishan has scored 1,085 T20I runs in 2026 and needs 80 more to surpass Suryakumar’s record for the most runs by an Indian batter in T20Is in a calendar year. Suryakumar scored 1,164 runs in 2022.

India captain Shreyas Iyer also has a milestone in sight. He has scored 551 runs as India’s T20I captain in 2026 and needs another 106 to go past Rohit Sharma’s record of 656 runs in a calendar year as captain.

India and West Indies enter the third T20I with the five-match series level at 1-1. India won the first match by eight wickets, but West Indies hit back in Ranchi with a six-wicket win after chasing 250. The Indore match gives India’s batters another chance to make an impact while the team looks to take the lead in the series.