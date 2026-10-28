Abhishek Sharma regains world No 1 ICC ranking after record-breaking show in 3rd T20I vs NZ but Ishan Kishan slips down

Abhishek Sharma has become world No. 1 batter in ICC T20I rankings after his century in the third T20I match vs New Zealand in Wellington on Tuesday.

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India opener Abhishek Sharma en route to scoring 113 against New Zealand in the third T20I match in Wellington. (Source: X)

India vs New Zealand 2026: There was more good news in store for Team India opener Abhishek Sharma as he regained his world No. 1 ICC ranking for T20I batters. Abhishek is back to the top spot with 897 ranking points in the updated list announced by the ICC on Wednesday with Pakistan T20I captain Sahibzada Farhan taking the second spot with 883 points.

Indian batter Ishan Kishan, who has played in only one match due to right abductor strain and scored only 1 in the 1st T20I match, has slipped a couple of places since last week and is in No. 3 position on the list with 866 points. Indian T20I captain Shreyas Iyer also had a big fall, slipping down five places to No. 9 with 758 points.

Abhishek’s rise to the top came thanks to his brilliant 4th T20I hundred – 113 in 38 balls with 11 sixes – in the third match of five-game series against New Zealand at Wellington on Tuesday.

Latest T20I batting Rankings: Abhishek Sharma New No.1 batter https://t.co/o0S6bvZL1U — (@Shebas_10dulkar) October 28, 2026

Kishan had taken the top position from Abhishek Sharma in July this year following some decent efforts in Ireland, with Abhishek first rising to the No.1 place back in July of 2025 when he overtook Australia’s Travis Head.

It’s not just Abhishek who rose in the T20I rankings this week, with teammate Sanju Samson (up six spots to 20th) and New Zealand power hitter Finn Allen (up three places to 25th) making gains on the list for T20I batters.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner (up seven slots to seventh) and Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh (up six places to 15th) are among the biggest movers for T20I bowlers.

Marco Jansen becomes world No. 1 Test bowler

South Africa pacer Marco Jansen has displaced Mitchell Starc as the world No. 1 Test bowlers and has also become the world’s top-ranked all-rounder. Jansen earns the top billing in two categories for the first time in his career after his brilliant display in South Africa’s inning-win in the 2nd Test in Gqeberha where he scored 85 with the bat and claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

The 26-year-old Proteas star gained 13 spots to move to 56th for Test batters, moving up five places to overtake Mitchell Starc as the No.1 bowler in Test cricket and jumping one rung to end the reign of India’s Ravindra Jadeja as the top-ranked Test all-rounder.

Jadeja had held the top Test all-rounder’s mantle for more than four years, with Jansen rising to the top of the charts for the first time after he was recently called ‘the best cricketer in the world’ by former South Africa great Dale Steyn.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma also jumped up four spots to second overall on the list for Test batters following his Player of the Match exploits against the Aussies in the second Test. Bavuma hit a sensational 179 in the first innings as the Proteas levelled the three-match series at 1-1.

England captain Harry Brook is now the only player ahead of the South Africa skipper in the rankings for Test batters.