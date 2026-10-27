Abhishek Sharma sets new world record with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in 3rd T20 vs NZ, seals series win for India

Abhishek Sharma smashed his fourth T20I hundred off 35 balls as India beat New Zealand by six wicket to take unassailable 3-0 lead in T20I series in Wellington on Tuesday.

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Team India opener Abhishek Sharma blasted a 35-ball century vs New Zealand in 3rd T20I match in Wellington on Tuesday. (Source: X)

IND vs NZ 2026 3rd T20: Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi put up a vintage display of power-hitting to completely overwhelm New Zealand to seal a T20I series win for Team India. Abhishek smashed his fourth T20I hundred off just 35 balls to make a mockery of 199-run target set by the Black Caps in the third T20I match at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday to post a six-wicket win.

Indian openers Abhishek and Sooryavanshi broke the world record for most runs in Powerplay overs, smashing 118 runs in the first six overs. The 15-year-old batter opened the innings in the third T20I after being sent into bat at the No. 3 position in the second match last week.

Read more: Shubman Gill takes four net bowlers with him to prepare for New Zealand series on his own expense

But Sooryavanshi had to ironically play the support act to Abhishek Sharma, who put up a display of outrageous power in his knock of 113 off 38 balls with 11 sixes and 9 fours. The World No. 2 T20I batter equalled the record of David Miller and Rohit Sharma with his 35-ball ton – the third-fastest T20I century (match between Test playing nations).

Abhishek Sharma, who was retained for Rs 14 crore by Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2026 season, holds the record for fastest T20I ton – off 30 balls against Afghanistan in New Delhi earlier this year. The Indian openers gave an indication of the fireworks to come, smashing 26 runs off Jacob Duffy’s first over.

WATCH Abhishek Sharma’s blazing century in 3rd T20I vs New Zealand HERE…

That wristwork deserves a standing ovation! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 3rd T20I, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/e5uAwDau8n — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 27, 2026

ABHISHEK SHARMA, YOU ABSOLUTE MENACE! A 35-ball hundred. Let that sink in! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 3rd T20I, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/OvOMf1rIsy — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 27, 2026

Abhishek then added 17 more runs with a couple of sixes against Adam Milne in the second over and bought up India’s team fifty in just 2.2 over – the fastest-ever by any Test playing nation in T20I cricket. Sooryavanshi appeared almost pedestrian during his knock of 45 off 19 balls with 4 sixes and 4 fours.

But the Rajasthan Royals opener played his role to perfection, putting on 133 runs for the opening wicket with Abhishek Sharma in just 7.1 overs. Abhishek at the other end, raced to his fifty off only 15 balls with six sixes and four fours.

No New Zealand bowler was spared when Abhishek Sharma and Sooryavanshi were in the middle. Matthew Fisher went for 23 in his opening over, Duffy leaked 44 runs in first 2 overs, Milne went for 33 in 2 and even off-spinner Michael Bracewell was taken for 36 in two overs.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is putting on a show Wellington won’t forget anytime soon! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 3rd T20I, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/0qZoxvrNRY — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 27, 2026

Abhishek’s 15-ball fifty was also the joint 4th fastest fifty in a T20I match between two Test playing nations. He equalled the record of teammate Shivam Dube and South Africa’s Quinton de Kock. The record for fastest T20I fifty belongs to Yuvraj Singh off 12 balls against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Fastest T20I hundreds (featuring Test Playing Nations)

Balls Name Country Vs Venue Year 30 Abhishek Sharma India Afghanistan Delhi 2026 33 Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe Gambia Nairobi (Ruaraka) 2024 33 Finn Allen New Zealand South Africa Kolkata 2026 35 David Miller South Africa Bangladesh Potchefstroom 2017 35 Rohit Sharma India Sri Lanka Indore 2017 35 Abhishek Sharma India New Zealand Wellington 2026

The tremendous onslaught meant that India’s hundred came up in only 5 overs, the fastest-ever by Test playing nation in T20I format, breaking the record of South Africa who had bought up a ton in 5.3 overs against West Indies at Centurion in 2023.

Abhishek Sharma reached his fourth T20I century with a four off Kyle Jamieson in the 10th over of the innings and celebrated reaching the landmark with a six and a four in the next two balls but fell while attempting another six in the same over for 113.

The Indian opener now has 11 hundreds in men’s T20 cricket – the third highest by any batter behind Chris Gayle’s 22 and Pakistan batter Babar Azam’s 13. Indians lost a couple of wickets of captain Shreyas Iyer (5) and Sanju Samson (18) but completed the chase with more than 6 overs to spare with six wickets in hand.

Earlier, Daryl Mitchell top-scored with unbeaten 89 off 52 balls with 5 sixes and 5 fours while Bevon Jacobs chipped in with 39 not out off 23 balls with 1 six and 4 fours to post 198 for 3 after being sent into bat first by Shreyas Iyer. The fourth T20I between India and New Zealand will take place at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday.