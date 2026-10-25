Abhishek Sharma surpasses Rohit Sharma to achieve new record vs NZ in 2nd T20I

Star Indian batter Abhishek Sharma achieved a new accomplishment and surpassed Rohit Sharma during the second T20I match between India vs New Zealand.

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Abhishek Sharma's new record vs NZ in the 2nd T20I (Image - X)

Shreyas Iyer’s Team India played the two matches in the T20I series against New Zealand. The visitors succeeded in winning both the matches by 4 wickets at the same venue. After these two victories, Team India is leading the series 2-0.

The hosts are still waiting for this first victory in this ongoing series. Both matches finished by a narrow margin as the Indian batters played a crucial role in finishing the games for their side by displaying impressive performances.

After the completion of the second T20I of the series. Star Indian opening batter, who is known for his attacking batting performance, Abhishek Sharma. In yesterday’s match, Abhishek Sharma achieved a record while playing. Abhishek Sharma surpassed legendary player Rohit Sharma to become the batter to hit 100 sixes in the powerplay phase of T20I cricket.

In the second T20I match, Abhishek Sharma wasn’t able to play a big knock for India as he scored 27 runs off 21 balls. In his knock, he smashed 3 fours and 1 six, at a strike rate of 128.57. With this performance, Abhishek Sharma has now secured the top spot with 100 powerplay sixes in T20I. Meanwhile, former Indian captain Rohit Sharma smashed 98 powerplay sixes within in his career.

Also Read: WATCH: Abhishek Sharma equals Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar’s record in 2nd T20I vs NZ

Speaking about the second T20I match between India and New Zealand. The Indian team got a chance to bowl first, where star Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh succeeded in getting two wickets and conceded 33 runs in four overs. Arshdeep Singh achieved most T20I wickets for India in a year against New Zealand in the 2nd T20I.

Meanwhile, in batting, star Indian batters Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir and Nitish Kumar Reddy displayed an incredible batting performance. The trio of Tilak, Naman and Nitish’s impressive batting performance helped the Indian side to seal the match for their side and win the second consecutive game in the T20I series.

Speaking about their batting performances, Indian vice-captain Tilak Varma remained unbeaten in this match as he scored 51 runs off 26 balls, including 6 fours and 1 six, at a strike rate of 196.15. Meanwhile, Naman Dhir and Nitish Kumar Reddy also gave a finishing touch to the match by playing a good knocks.

Naman Dhir scored 31 runs off 17 balls, where he smashed 1 four and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 182. On the other hand, Nitish Kumar Reddy scored 26 runs unbeaten off 13 balls, including 1 six and 1 four and helped India finish this game easily.