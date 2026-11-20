ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars: Tilak Varma and Kumar Kushagra’s hundreds help India A post 332 runs against Nepal

Tilak Varma and Kumar Kushagra's brilliant knocks helped India A post 332 runs on the board against Nepal in the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars.

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Tilak Varma and Kumar Kushagra's impressive batting performance helped India A post 332 runs vs Nepal (Image - BCCI)

Star Indian player Kumar Kushagra and skipper Tilak Varma are delivering an exceptional performance for Team India A as the men in blue are playing their first match of the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars against Nepal at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

Nepal had won the toss and decided to bowl first. Nepal’s bowling attack created problems for Indian team as they dismissed star batter, who is known for his brilliant performances and knocks, Abhishek Sharma. Nepal’s Nandan Yadav dismissed Abhishek Sharma for 9 runs off 13 balls. Meanwhile, Ayush Badoni also followed him as he was dismissed for 2 runs off 7 balls.

Young star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a short but crisp innings for Team India as he displayed his impressive boundaries, which dominated Nepal’s bowling lineup for a while in this match. But, Pawan Sarraf showcased his brilliance and dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for 26 runs off 32 balls. In his knock, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 3 fours and 1 six, at a strike rate of 81.25.

After their dismissals, Tilak Varma and Kumar Kushagra presented an outstanding batting performance for their team. Firstly, both batters stabilized the innings after the sudden fall of three early wickets provided by Nepal’s bowling attack.

Indian skipper Tilak Varma, alongside Kumar Kushagra, played some impressive boundaries to increase the team’s total. Both batters displayed their strong confidence and made pressure on Nepal’s bowling attack.

Kumar Kushagra brings out a classy cover punch, finding the boundary with ease! Watch India A vs Nepal in the #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStarsMens2026, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV https://t.co/J6PzW0mCgI — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 20, 2026

Captain Tilak Varma completed his half-century by displaying his impressive batting performance. Following by Kumar Kushagra as he also smashed his half-century and provided a major boost to India A in this match.

After his half-century, Kumar Kushagra switched his gears and showed his dangerous mode to Nepal’s bowling attack and scored crucial boundaries to put the team’s score forward in this match.

In the 39.5 overs. Kumar Kushagra smashed a great six to complete his hundred for India A against Nepal. Speaking about his innings, Kumar Kushagra scored 117 runs off 102 balls. In his knock, he smashed 10 fours and 5 sixes. On the other hand, Tilak Varma scored 107 runs off 113 balls, including, 6 fours and 4 sixes. In the end, Suryansh Shedge played a small cameo by scoring 36 runs off 14 balls, which helped Team India to score 332/9 in 50 overs.

India A vs Nepal A playing XI, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars:

Nepal (Playing XI): Arjun Kumal, Kushal Bhurtel, Basir Ahamad, Lokesh Bam, Deepak Dumre(w), Lalit Rajbanshi, Nandan Yadav, Pawan Sarraf, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane(c), Pratis GC

India A (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma(c), Ayush Badoni, Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav