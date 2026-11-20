ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi falls for 26 runs against Nepal – WATCH

Star Indian player Vaibhav Sooryavanshi failed to play a big innings for India A as he departed for 26 runs against Nepal in the first ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars' clash.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dismisses for 26 runs against Nepal (Image - X)

IND A vs NEP, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars: Team India A has kicked-off their ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars as the men in blue are taking on Nepal in their clash. The Indian team have some star players like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma in their corner.

India A vs Nepal A playing XI, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars:

Nepal (Playing XI): Arjun Kumal, Kushal Bhurtel, Basir Ahamad, Lokesh Bam, Deepak Dumre(w), Lalit Rajbanshi, Nandan Yadav, Pawan Sarraf, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane(c), Pratis GC

India A (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma(c), Ayush Badoni, Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav

Nepal had won the toss and decided to bowl first. For Indian team, star players Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma opened the innings. Both batters are known for their heroics and attacking approach in T20 format.

In the overseas conditions, the duo of Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have displayed their brilliance for India with some impressive partnerships and brilliant knocks. Recently, both batters were seen playing against New Zealand in the T20I series, where they showcased an excellent performance.

Speaking about this game, Team India got a poor start as Abhishek Sharma departed early in this match. He was struggling in this match and was dismissed for 9 runs off 13 balls. Nandan Yadav was the bowler who dismissed the Indian star.

In his knock, Abhishek Sharma smashed a brilliant six. But, he wasn’t able to make his innings into a big knock for India.

On the other hand, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi kept scoring incredible boundaries and dominating Nepal’s bowling attack. Speaking about his innings, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took 32 balls in his innings. Where, he managed to score 26 runs, including 3 fours and 1 six, at a strike rate of 81.25.

India A in trouble against Nepal! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is out for 26, and India A are now 48/3. Nepal putting India A under serious pressure! https://t.co/2g1kVhikAw — Humais khan (@Humireacts) November 20, 2026

Nepal’s star bowler Pawan Sarraf was the bowler who dismissed the Indian star for the early score. Pawan Sarraf bowled Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and helped Nepal get their third wicket in the 11th over of the game.