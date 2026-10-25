ACC Rising Asia Cup 2026: India A vs Pakistan A clash on November 22 – Here’s the full schedule

The Pakistan Shaheens will enter as the reigning champions, having defeated Bangladesh A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 final in Doha

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The Asian Cricket Council has announced the schedule for this year’s ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament, which is slated to start from November 24 onwards in the Qatari capital of Doha. The biggest news coming from the schedule announcement is that arch-rivals India and Pakistan have drawn in the same group.

All the participating nations, except Hong Kong, United Arab Emirates and China, will send their A teams to the tournament and those countries are India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

In the last edition, wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma had led the India A side to the finale where they eventually lost to a spirited Pakistan A team. The bitter rivals will meet each other once again in the group stages after getting drawn together in Group B.

The ACC has confirmed that India A will begin their campaign against Nepal on November 20 before taking on Pakistan A two days later (Nov 22). Their final group-stage match will be against the UAE on 24th of the month.

Last edition was a blockbuster and Qatar is ready for another round of fireworks # ⭐ #ACC https://t.co/rCZGF9JCYI — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 24, 2026

The tournament will follow a single round-robin format in the group stage, with every team playing the other three sides in its group. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals on November 26 and 27. The winners will meet in the final on November 29.

ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Schedule

Date Fixture November 19 Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong November 19 Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A November 20 Pakistan A vs UAE November 20 India A vs Nepal November 21 Sri Lanka A vs Hong Kong November 21 Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A November 22 UAE vs Nepal November 22 India A vs Pakistan A November 23 Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong November 23 Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A November 24 India A vs UAE November 24 Pakistan A vs Nepal November 26 First semi-final November 27 Second semi-final November 29 Final

India A will look to improve their performance

India A had finished their 2025 ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars campaign in the semi-finals after a strong group-stage performance. The Jitesh Sharma-led side had won two of their three group matches to qualify for the last four.

They began the tournament with a commanding 148-run victory over the UAE. Batting first, they scored 297/4 in 20 overs before restricting the UAE to 149/7. However, they suffered an eight-wicket defeat against Pakistan A in their second match. India were bowled out for 136, and Pakistan chased down the target in just 13.2 overs.

India A bounced back in their final group match, beating Oman by six wickets to secure a semi-final spot. They then faced Bangladesh A in a closely contested semi-final match. Both teams scored 194/6 in their 20 overs, forcing a Super Over.

The Bangla Tigers held their nerve in the tie-breaker to eliminate India A from the competition.

What happened in the final last time?

Pakistan A, who are also known as Pakistan Shaheens, defeated Bangladesh A in a thrilling finale, which went to the Super Overs last time around.

After losing the toss and batting first, the Shaheens had posted 125 runs and so did Bangladesh A. In the Super Over, Pakistan A were given a target of just seven runs which they comfortably chased down, taking just five balls to do so.