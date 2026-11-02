ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: Tilak Varma to lead India A, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi named in squad

The Men’s Selection Committee has picked the India A squad for the upcoming ACC Men’s Rising Stars Asia Cup. Scroll down to read the full story.

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India A squad announced for Rising Stars Asia Cup (Image - X)

The Men’s Selection Committee has selected the India A team for the upcoming ACC Men’s Rising Stars Asia Cup. The tournament will take place in Doha, Qatar, from November 19 to 29, 2026.

India A are in Group B with UAE, Nepal and Pakistan A. Group A has Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong, China. The top two teams from each group will move to the semi-finals. The semi-finals will be played on November 26 and 27, while the final will take place on November 29.

India A squad for Rising Stars Asia Cup: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh [WK], Tilak Varma [C], Rajat Patidar [VC], Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan

News India A squad for upcoming ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup announced More details ▶️ https://t.co/JRdPQ31UPA #RisingStarsAsiaCup https://t.co/4k2vJAE4kh — BCCI (@BCCI) November 2, 2026

Tilak Varma will be the captain of the team, while Rajat Patidar will be the vice-captain. The team also has young players like Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rinku Singh and Prabhsimran Singh.

Wicketkeeper-batters Prabhsimran Singh and Kumar Kushagra have also been picked. The team also includes all-rounders Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey and Tanush Kotian.

Meanwhile, star players like Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav and Arshad Khan will lead the pace attack.

India A are in Group B with UAE, Nepal and Pakistan A. Group A has Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong, China.

The top two teams from each group will reach the semi-finals. These matches will be played on November 26 and 27. The final will take place on November 29.

The Men’s Selection Committee has picked the India A squad for the upcoming Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Men’s Rising Stars Asia Cup to be held in Doha, Qatar, from November 19 to 29, 2026,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“India A are placed in Group B alongside the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nepal, and Pakistan A. Group A comprises Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong, China. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for November 26 and 27. The final will take place on Sunday, November 29,” the statement added.