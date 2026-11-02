ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: Tilak Varma to lead India A, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi named in squad

The Men’s Selection Committee has picked the India A squad for the upcoming ACC Men’s Rising Stars Asia Cup. Scroll down to read the full story.

Written by: Yash Chauhan
Published: November 2, 2026, 7:26 PM IST
India A squad announced for Rising Stars Asia Cup
India A squad announced for Rising Stars Asia Cup (Image - X)

The Men’s Selection Committee has selected the India A team for the upcoming ACC Men’s Rising Stars Asia Cup. The tournament will take place in Doha, Qatar, from November 19 to 29, 2026.

India A are in Group B with UAE, Nepal and Pakistan A. Group A has Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong, China. The top two teams from each group will move to the semi-finals. The semi-finals will be played on November 26 and 27, while the final will take place on November 29.

Read more: Ranji Trophy 2026: Angkrish Raghuvanshi's knock guides Mumbai to 247 runs against Railways on Day 1

India A squad for Rising Stars Asia Cup: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh [WK], Tilak Varma [C], Rajat Patidar [VC], Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan

Tilak Varma will be the captain of the team, while Rajat Patidar will be the vice-captain. The team also has young players like Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rinku Singh and Prabhsimran Singh.

Wicketkeeper-batters Prabhsimran Singh and Kumar Kushagra have also been picked. The team also includes all-rounders Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey and Tanush Kotian.

Meanwhile, star players like Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav and Arshad Khan will lead the pace attack.

India A are in Group B with UAE, Nepal and Pakistan A. Group A has Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong, China.

The top two teams from each group will reach the semi-finals. These matches will be played on November 26 and 27. The final will take place on November 29.

The Men’s Selection Committee has picked the India A squad for the upcoming Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Men’s Rising Stars Asia Cup to be held in Doha, Qatar, from November 19 to 29, 2026,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“India A are placed in Group B alongside the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nepal, and Pakistan A. Group A comprises Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong, China. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for November 26 and 27. The final will take place on Sunday, November 29,” the statement added.

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About the Author

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is working with the Sports team at India.com, where he covers cricket news, match updates, and daily developments across domestic and international cricket. He previously worked with Cric ... Read More

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