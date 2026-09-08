ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Pakistan’s Nashra Sandhu scripts history as her exceptional spell leads women in green to semi-finals

Pakistan’s left-arm off-spinner Nashra Sandhu wrote history as she produced the best bowling figures by a Pakistan women’s bowler in the shortest format during her side’s victory over Hong Kong by 72 runs in the nation’s last ACC Women’s Asia Cup group match.

That 72-run win helped Pakistan book their spot in the semi-finals of the competition. The standout performer of the team was Nashra Sandhu, who finished with exceptional figures of 6/7 from four overs. Her spell tore through the Hong Kong batting line-up at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Sandhu’s spell was the main difference between the two teams.

While defending a target of 144, Pakistan needed early wickets to stay alive in the match and Nashra Sandhu’s spell proved to be the point of difference. Hong Kong struggled to deal with her accuracy and variation, losing wickets regularly before being bowled out for just 71 in the 19th over.

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The six-wicket haul also gave Sandhu a place in Pakistan cricket history. She became the first Pakistani bowler to take six wickets in a Women’s T20I. Her figures were also the best by a Pakistan women’s bowler in the format, going past Omaima Sohail’s previous record of 5/13 against Sri Lanka in 2022.

Sandhu was named Player of the Match for her performance. Her effort also came at an important time for Pakistan, who needed a strong response after their heavy defeat against India earlier in the tournament.

Nashra Sandhu gets her 5th wicket, giving just 7 runs so far in her spell 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ix6sSaij7i — PctMedia (@PctMediaa) September 7, 2026

Pakistan had 143/8 on the board after being asked to bat first. Shawaal Zulfiqar played the key innings, scoring 47 from 35 balls with seven fours. Ayesha Zafar added 26 from 19 balls, while captain Fatima Sana finished unbeaten on 24.

The total was not a huge one but Pakistan’s bowlers made sure it was enough. Sandhu did most of the damage, while the rest of the attack kept the pressure on Hong Kong. Kary Chan was the stand out performer, scoring 30 but there was little support at the other end.

The 72-run win was Pakistan’s second victory in three Group A matches. They finished second in the group with four points, behind India and secured their place in the last four.

Pakistan will now face continental rivals Sri Lanka in the second semi-final, which is to be played on Friday, September 11.

Sri Lanka had already secured their semi-final place before Pakistan’s win. Harmanpreet Kaur’s India are the third semi-finalist and they will await the winner of Bangladesh vs UAE to determine their opponents for the first last four match on Thursday, September 10.