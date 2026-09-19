Adam Voges reacts to Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma’s Test retirement, makes BIG statement on Team India

Adam Voges reacts to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s Test retirement and backs Team India to remain a strong challenge for Australia in the 2027 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

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File photo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (Photo: BCCI/Sportzpics)

Former Australia batter Adam Voges believes India will remain a strong Test side despite the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma when the two teams meet in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy next year.

Kohli and Rohit have both retired from Test cricket, meaning India will enter a Test series without the two experienced batters for the first time in a decade. India and Australia are scheduled to play a five-match series, starting January 21 in Nagpur.

However, Voges feels the transition will not make the Indian team an easy opponent. He expects Australia to face a talented side with several young players ready to take responsibility.

Adam Voges on India’s new Test era

Speaking to PTI during an event linked to a new partnership involving Perth Scorchers and the Western Australia Government, Voges admitted that India are going through a major change.

“Well, it’s a changing of the guard as well isn’t it, two absolute legends of the game who have just been the pillars of the Indian Test team for a long period of time, so there’s a transition for the Indian team as well,” Voges said.

The former Australia batter also pointed towards the depth available in Indian cricket. According to him, the amount of talent in the country means Australia cannot afford to take India lightly on home soil.

Australia expect strong challenge in India

Voges believes the Australian team will be prepared for a difficult contest despite India losing two of its biggest Test names.

“There’s some young exciting talent that’s coming through and the thing that I’ve always seen every time I’ve come to India, is how much talent there is here.

“I know the Australian team will be expecting a very strong Indian team to come up against, and it’s going to be a great challenge, so I’m sure we’re looking forward to it,” he added.

The series will be an important test for India’s next generation as they look to build a new Test core following the retirements of Kohli and Rohit.

Voges excited for BBL’s Chennai debut

Voges also spoke about the Perth Scorchers’ upcoming Big Bash League fixture in Chennai. The Scorchers will face Melbourne Renegades at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on December 12, with the game set to open the BBL|16 season and mark the league’s first match outside Australia.

“We certainly hope that this isn’t a one-off event, this is the start of something long-lasting and something much bigger than just the one game, but the overall sense is that of great excitement to be involved in this game.

“Every time I’ve been to Chepauk, it’s been a sea of yellow or a sea of blue, so hopefully, we can put a few orange shirts in there and win some new fans in what is a really iconic venue.

“Chennai Super Kings is a team that we have admired from afar and in a way, the Scorchers, we’ve tried to model ourselves a little bit on CSK in their consistency and the way that they’ve gone about their successes in the IPL is something that we’ve certainly tried to emulate as well,” Voges added.

The Chennai clash is expected to bring Indian and Australian cricket fans together while adding a new chapter to the growing connection between the two countries.