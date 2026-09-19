Adam Zampa breaks Shane Warne’s long-standing record to reach 200 one-day wickets during Australia’s massive second ODI against Zimbabwe

The 33-year-old is now the third-fastest spinner in international cricket to reach 200 ODI wickets, behind Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan

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Australia's Adam Zampa during the third ODI cricket match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, in Sydney, on Saturday, October 25, 2025. (Photo: IANS)

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa added his name in an important record of Australian cricket history as he became the latest to scalp 200 one-day wickets during the second of a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe in Harare where the visitors claimed an unassailable 2-0 lead.

The reigning world ODI champions were coming on the back of a 59-run win in the series opener earlier this week and ahead of the concluder tomorrow, the Aussies sealed the series win. They will now be hoping to complete a 3-0 whitewash.

While there were a lot of positives from the match for Australia, from Travis Head’s man of the match winning century to Mitchell Marsh and Cooper Connolly’s half-centuries, leg-spinner Adam Zampa etched his name into record books.

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He became the fastest Australian spinner to reach 200 wickets in men’s ODIs, going past the record previously held by the legendary Shane Warne.

Zampa reached the milestone in his 123rd ODI whereas Warne took 125 matches to get to 200 wickets. The leg-spinner achieved the feat two matches earlier.

The milestone came when Zampa dismissed Zimbabwe opener Innocent Kaia. The Australian bowled a wrong’un that beat Kaia’s attempted drive and went on to hit the leg stump. Kaia was dismissed for 34.

Zampa finished the match with figures of 2/62 from nine overs and also removed Craig Ervine, who was caught by Mitchell Marsh at short third after attempting a reverse sweep.

The 33-year-old is now the third-fastest spinner in international cricket to reach 200 ODI wickets, behind Pakistan’s Saqlain Mushtaq and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan.

Saqlain reached the mark in 104 matches, while Rashid needed 115.

Warne remains Australia’s leading spinner in ODI cricket with 291 wickets from 193 matches. Zampa has become a key part of Australia’s white-ball attack over the last few years and has taken more ODI wickets at a faster rate than the former Australia great.

The achievement came on a day when another Australian player also entered the record books. Young all-rounder Ollie Peake also became the youngest Australian spinner to take an ODI wicket. At 20 years and seven days, he went past Nathan Hauritz’s previous record.

How Australia won the second ODI?

Australia scored 356/6 after being asked to bat first, with Travis Head leading the way. He smashed 112 from 84 balls, including 15 fours and three sixes, while Mitchell Marsh scored 53. Cooper Connolly added 78 and Ollie Peake hit an unbeaten 41 from just 18 balls. Australia posted their highest ODI total against Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe were bowled out for 272 in 48.3 overs. Sikandar Raza top-scored with 45, but Zampa, Connolly and Josh Hazlewood helped Australia keep control of the chase. Australia won by 84 runs and took a 2-0 lead in the series.