Afghanistan batter Rahmat Shah joins Greg Chappell and Virat Kohli in rare record – Check details

Rahmat Shah scored a century and a half-century across innings during Afghanistan's one-off Test match against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi

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Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah during the third day of the one-off Test match between India and Afghanistan in New Chandigarh on Monday, June 08, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Newly appointed Afghanistan captain Rahmat Shah has entered history books by becoming the latest player to achieve a rare feat in the longest format of the game. Shah made it happen during his side’s on-going one-off Test match against Bangladesh at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

After winning the toss and batting first, Bangladesh posted 346 in the first innings whereas Afghanistan were folded for only 240 runs. In the third innings, the Bangla Tigers scored 372 which helped them post a target of 479.

The Afghanis are currently battling it out and running against time as they attempt to chase down the total on the final day today.

Rahmat Shah joins elite list which also features Virat Kohli

Rahmat Shah played two crucial knocks, across innings, during the Test match. In the second innings, he remained not out at 105 and in the fourth, he Shah scored 51 off 124. By doing so, he has become the latest player to score a century and a fifty on Test captaincy debut.

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Overall, Shah is only the sixth batter in the world to do so and first since Virat Kohli who had done so way back in 2014 at Australia. Kohli had scores of 115 and 141 across innings in what was the first match after the MS Dhoni captaincy era.

Former England batter Archie MacLaren is the first player to hit a century and a fifty on his debut Test as captain way back in 1897. Geoff Rabone (New Zealand), Greg Chappell (Australia), Brendan Taylor (Zimbabwe) and Virat Kohli (India) are the other batters to do so.

Also Read: Good news for Shubman Gill ahead of New Zealand tour, Indian captain become 1st ever cricketer to achieve THIS feat

Rahmat Shah is now the latest batter in the list.

Batsman Country Runs (1st Innings) Runs (2nd Innings) Opponent Venue Start date Archie MacLaren England 109 50* Australia Sydney December 13, 1897 Geoff Rabone New Zealand 107 68 South Africa Durban December 11, 1953 Greg Chappell Australia 123 109* West Indies Brisbane November 28, 1975 Brendan Taylor Zimbabwe 71 105* Bangladesh Harare August 4, 2011 Virat Kohli India 115 141 Australia Adelaide December 9, 2014 Rahmat Shah Afghanistan 105* 51 Bangladesh Abu Dhabi October 9, 2026

Afghanistan 276 runs away from victory

Meanwhile, in the Test match, Afghanistan are now 276 runs away from winning the historic one-off Test match at Abu Dhabi. At lunch on day five, Sediqullah Atal is batting at 66 and he is joined by Ismat Alam.