Newly appointed Afghanistan captain Rahmat Shah has entered history books by becoming the latest player to achieve a rare feat in the longest format of the game. Shah made it happen during his side’s on-going one-off Test match against Bangladesh at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
After winning the toss and batting first, Bangladesh posted 346 in the first innings whereas Afghanistan were folded for only 240 runs. In the third innings, the Bangla Tigers scored 372 which helped them post a target of 479.
The Afghanis are currently battling it out and running against time as they attempt to chase down the total on the final day today.
Rahmat Shah played two crucial knocks, across innings, during the Test match. In the second innings, he remained not out at 105 and in the fourth, he Shah scored 51 off 124. By doing so, he has become the latest player to score a century and a fifty on Test captaincy debut.
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Overall, Shah is only the sixth batter in the world to do so and first since Virat Kohli who had done so way back in 2014 at Australia. Kohli had scores of 115 and 141 across innings in what was the first match after the MS Dhoni captaincy era.
Former England batter Archie MacLaren is the first player to hit a century and a fifty on his debut Test as captain way back in 1897. Geoff Rabone (New Zealand), Greg Chappell (Australia), Brendan Taylor (Zimbabwe) and Virat Kohli (India) are the other batters to do so.
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Rahmat Shah is now the latest batter in the list.
|Batsman
|Country
|Runs (1st Innings)
|Runs (2nd Innings)
|Opponent
|Venue
|Start date
|Archie MacLaren
|England
|109
|50*
|Australia
|Sydney
|December 13, 1897
|Geoff Rabone
|New Zealand
|107
|68
|South Africa
|Durban
|December 11, 1953
|Greg Chappell
|Australia
|123
|109*
|West Indies
|Brisbane
|November 28, 1975
|Brendan Taylor
|Zimbabwe
|71
|105*
|Bangladesh
|Harare
|August 4, 2011
|Virat Kohli
|India
|115
|141
|Australia
|Adelaide
|December 9, 2014
|Rahmat Shah
|Afghanistan
|105*
|51
|Bangladesh
|Abu Dhabi
|October 9, 2026
Meanwhile, in the Test match, Afghanistan are now 276 runs away from winning the historic one-off Test match at Abu Dhabi. At lunch on day five, Sediqullah Atal is batting at 66 and he is joined by Ismat Alam.
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