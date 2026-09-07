Afghanistan get ready to ‘host’ Shreyas Iyer’s Team India in New Delhi: All you need to know, full squads, TV Timing, live streaming details

Shreyas Iyer's Team India will begin a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

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Team India are set to face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series in New Delhi. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Afghanistan 2026 T20: World champions Team India are getting ready to take on Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series beginning at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, September 13. The T20I series follows one-off Test and a three match ODI series between the two sides earlier this year.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) are the ‘hosts’ of this T20I series against T20 World Cup 2026 winners Team India but the series is taking place in New Delhi due to security issues around organizing cricket matches in Afghanistan. The series will be a warm-up for Shreyas Iyer’s side as they look to defend their gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya later this month.

The Indian cricket team have had mixed results since winning the T20 World Cup 2026 in March this year. Shreyas Iyer replaced Suryakumar Yadav as the new Indian T20I skipper after the IPL 2026 season but lost the series against Ireland 2-0 followed by a 4-0 loss in England.

They managed to bounce back with 3-0 whitewash against Zimbabwe in July this year where 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi won the ‘Player of the Series’ award. The Indians will look to continue their unbeaten run against Afghanistan on familiar turf.

The men’s Indian cricket team have never lost a T20I match against Afghanistan in their history. Since the first T20I match between the two sides back in Gros Islet on May 1, 2010, Indians have won 8 matches while one game at Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou was washed out due to rain.

The 8 wins for India also includes a victory via ‘Double Super Over’ in Bengaluru back in January 2024. Afghanistan, on the other hand, will also have a new skipper in Ibrahim Zadran but will back on experienced Gujarat Titans leg-spinner Rashid Khan to stun T20 World Cup champions.

They have experienced T20 cricketers like Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai and Noor Ahmed in their line-up.

A series the nation has been eagerly awaiting. A series that will once again bring together two nations with deep-rooted history, culture, and a shared passion for the game. These are more than just matches. They are encounters of passion, excitement, and significance,… pic.twitter.com/Q8h7MYX1yf — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 6, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs Afghanistan 2026 T20I series…

When will India vs Afghanistan 2026 T20I series begin?

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 T20I series will begin on Sunday, September 13. The other two matches will be held on September 15 and 17 respectively.

Where will India vs Afghanistan 2026 T20I series be held?

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 T20I series will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

What time will India vs Afghanistan 2026 T20I series begin?

The three-matches in India vs Afghanistan 2026 T20I series will begin at 730pm IST?

How can I watch India vs Afghanistan 2026 T20I series LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 T20I series will be available LIVE on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch live streaming of India vs Afghanistan 2026 T20I series in India?

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 T20I series will be available for live streaming on FanCode website and app.

India vs Afghanistan 2026 T20I series Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor Rahman (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai and Naveen-ul-Haq