After 53 ball double century, Virender Sehwag calls Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a ‘once in a generation’ talent

Virender Sehwag was left stunned by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 204 off 53 balls against UAE, saying even EA Sports Cricket could not match the incredible knock.

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Virender Sehwag reacts to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 53-ball 204 (Photo: BCCI)

Former India opener Virender Sehwag was left stunned after young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a sensational double century against United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.

The 15-year-old Indian batter smashed 204 runs off just 53 balls to register a number of records with his fearless batting. Reacting to the incredible innings, Sehwag said the young lad’s performance was like a cricket video game and added that even such a knock would have been unbelievable in EA Sports Cricket.

His reaction quickly caught the attention of cricket fans as Sooryavanshi continued to make headlines with his extraordinary batting performance.

Virender Sehwag’s Special Reaction To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Double Century

Sehwag took to social media to praise the young Indian batter after his record-breaking performance against UAE. The former opener was particularly impressed by the number of sixes Sooryavanshi hit during his innings.

Sharing his reaction, Sehwag wrote on X, “204 off 53 balls. 28 sixes! Even in EA SPORTS Cricket, this would have been unbelievable. What a phenomena, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi #OnceInAGeneartion.”

204 off 53 balls. 28 sixes!

Even in EA SPORTS Cricket, this would have been unbelievable. What a phenomena, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi #OnceInAGeneartion https://t.co/qpsqcQDdlJ — Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 24, 2026

The comment reflected just how special Sooryavanshi’s innings was. Even an experienced attacking batter like Sehwag found it difficult to believe the numbers produced by the 15-year-old.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes 204 Runs In Just 53 Balls

Sooryavanshi delivered a memorable performance while chasing UAE’s target of 250 runs in the Group B match of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 in Doha.

The southpaw smashed 28 sixes and seven fours in his 204-run blitz off just 53 deliveries. His strike rate reached an incredible 384.90, as he dominated the UAE bowling attack from the beginning.

He also created history by reaching his century in just 28 balls. He went on to complete 150 runs in 40 deliveries before bringing up his double century in only 52 balls.

His innings set new records for the fastest century and double century in List A cricket.

India A Defeat UAE By Seven Wickets To Enter Semi-Finals

Sooryavanshi’s extraordinary knock helped India A chase down the target of 250 runs in just 14.2 overs. India A finished with 254 runs for three wickets to register a comfortable seven-wicket victory.

The youngster alone scored 204 of the team’s runs, making his contribution even more special.

With this victory India A have sealed their place in the semi-finals of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. Sooryavanshi’s performance has again reminded why he is rated as one of the most exciting young batting talents in Indian cricket.