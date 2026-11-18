After being released by MI, Deepak Chahar determined to win elusive domestic title with Rajasthan

Deepak Chahar also spoke about what young and upcoming players should do in order to become a proper IPL material

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Mumbai Indians' Deepak Chahar bowls a delivery during the IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, May 24, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Just a day after finding his name in the released list of the Mumbai Indians, multiple time Indian Premier League winner Deepak Chahar has set his sights at landing his first-ever silverware with Rajasthan in the domestic circuit. Deepak is currently leading his state team in the on-going Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.

Deepak Chahar might be no stranger to success, but major silverwares have eluded him when it comes to domestic cricket. The 34-year-old has won three IPL titles in 2018, 2021 and 2023 with the Chennai Super Kings. It was an experience that he will always cherish and one that could help him lead Rajasthan to win a white-ball trophy.

The West Indian outfit has won two Ranji Trophy titles in 2010-11 and 2011-12, but they have always fell short in the Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare trophy finals.

Rajasthan had reached only their second List A (Vijay Hazare) finale in 2023-24, but eventually finished as the runners-up, similar to what happened in the 2006-07 season.

When it comes to the shortest format (SMAT), Rajasthan’s only appearance in the finale came in 2017-18 where they lost to Delhi by 41 runs. However, with a new season comes a new hope and Deepak Chahar is hopeful of delivering an elusive white-ball title.

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“Whenever I play a tournament, I want to win it. I have never won a white-ball tournament with Rajasthan – neither the Vijay Hazare Trophy nor the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. We have reached the finals, but haven’t won the titles,” Deepak Chahar told Sportstar Hindu.

Deepak Chahar further spoke about the importance of winning major trophies as it’s the only thing that stays in memory once a player decides to hang up the boots. He also admitted that individual performance are of least importance, and that only the IPL winning moments stay with him.

“As a player, I have realised that when you play for so long, once you stop playing, you only remember your winning days, when your team has done well. Individual performances don’t count. I have played in the IPL for so many years, but in my memory, I only have memories of the years we won,” Chahar added.

Deepak Chahar was then asked to give a suggestion to the upcoming youth players as to how they can improve themselves and become an important asset for a team, especially in the IPL. Chahar made it clear that one does not have to be the match winner every time, but they should rather have the ability to smash 50 runs off 20 balls or defend 12-13 runs in an over.

For Chahar, an ideal IPL material is a player who can pull off victories from the hands of defeat.

“You don’t have to win every match, but you have to show the potential to score 50 runs off 20 balls. Similarly, if you can defend 12 or 13 runs in the last over, it doesn’t matter if you have conceded runs in your first three overs. If you can bowl that last over and defend 12 or 13 runs, you are IPL material,” Chahar concluded.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan have got off to a wonderful start, winning both of their opening matches against Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. Their next match is today against Chandigarh at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.