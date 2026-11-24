After fielding blunder Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits tremendous 16-ball half-century

Despite the fielding blunder, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi got off to a fiery start in India A's response to UAE's target of 250

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi attempts a dive. (Photo: Screengrab)

Indian teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made a terrible blunder while fielding in the on-going ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match against the United Arab Emirates at the University of Doha for Science and Technology ground in Qatar. Sooryavanshi’s mistake did not cost too many runs for India A but the video went instantly viral.

The moment occured during Arshad Khan’s over when he bowled a very good outside off-stump delivery to an UAE batter who played a decent sweep shot but the ball went straight up and flew towards the leg-side.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was very near to the spot where the ball landed, and although his teammates shouted “catch it”, there was no way Sooryavanshi could have covered that much ground. Yet, in order to showcase his efforts, the 15-year-old made an unexpected and unnecessary dive towards his left.

The ball eventually fell on the ground and so did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who had an awkward look on his face. It could have been a four as well, but the ball stopped right behind the boundary line, with the UAE batters settling for only two runs.

Watch the video

VAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI DELIBERATELY DIVES ONTO THE GROUND – Vaibhav tried to catch the ball, but when he realised it was too far away, he decided to dive and make an attempt anyway. https://t.co/3ji4tBCBjS — Sam (@cricsam02) November 24, 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes amends

After the fielding blunder, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made amends by smacking a tremendous, quick-fire 16-ball half-century to help India A start off in the best way possible as they look to chase down 250. Sooryavanshi smacked eight sixes and a four and struck his fifty at a strike rate of over 300.

He has been looking relentless right from the start of the innings and he will be looking to convert it into triple figures.

UAE post 249 on the back of Harpreet Bhatia

Meanwhile, the UAE posted 249/8 on the back of Harpreet Singh Bhatia’s brilliant century.

After winning the toss, UAE captain Basil Hameed elected to bat first.

However, the decision did not get off to a good start as India A picked up two early wickets. Aryansh Sharma was dismissed for two runs by Harshit Rana in the first over, while Ansh Tandon fell for eight after Arshad Khan got him caught by Abhishek Sharma.

Harpreet then took responsibility for the UAE innings and built an important partnership with Muhammad Shahdad. The duo helped the team recover from 20/2, with Shahdad scoring 28 off 46 deliveries before being dismissed by Harsh Dubey.

Harpreet continued to hold one end and kept the scoreboard moving as wickets fell around him. He found another useful partner in Ethan D’Souza, who contributed 25 runs off 37 balls.

Arshad Khan was India’s most successful bowler, finishing with four wickets for 40 runs in 9.2 overs. He dismissed Ansh Tandon, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Aftab Alam and Ibrar Ahmad. Harshit Rana, Harsh Dubey and Shahbaz Ahmed picked up one wicket each.

Harpreet was eventually dismissed for 130 off 144 deliveries, an innings that included 12 fours and four sixes. His knock gave UAE the platform to post a competitive total despite losing wickets at regular intervals.