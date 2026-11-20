After leaving Mumbai Indians, Mahela Jayawardene joins Delhi Capitals family ahead of 2027 season

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed Director of Cricket of Delhi Capitals WPL team for the 2027 season.

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Mahela Jayawardene (left) has left MI to join DC ahead of WPL 2027 season. (Photo: ANI)

WPL 2027: Former Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene will be returning to Delhi Capitals family ahead of the 2027 season. The JSW and GMR Group co-owned DC have announced the signing of former Sri Lanka captain Jayawardene as the ‘Director of Cricket’ for the women’s team for Women’s Premier League 2027 season. In his new role, Jayawardene will oversee all cricketing matters for the franchise, including team strategy, talent identification, and player and coaching staff development.

Delhi Capitals have an unique arrangement between their co-owners whereby JSW Sports runs the men’s team for a couple a years and GMR Group does the same after two years. For the IPL 2027 and 2028 season, JSW Sports will be taking the call on the DC men’s team while GMR Group will be handling the WPL team and as a result former India captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has replaced Hemang Badani as the head coach of men’s team.

Commenting on the appointment, Kiran Kumar Grandhi, DC co-owner and Chairman of GMR Sports, said, “Delhi Capitals has been at the forefront of the Women’s Premier League journey, and our ambition has always been to build a team that sets high standards both on and off the field. As women’s cricket continues to grow, we see an exciting opportunity to further strengthen our cricketing approach, build on the foundations already established and create a team that consistently challenges for the title.

“Mahela’s appointment brings an added dimension of experience and strategic leadership to the women’s setup. His understanding of the modern game and experience in building competitive teams will be valuable in taking Delhi Capitals Women to the next level. We look forward to seeing his contribution as we continue to pursue our ambition of establishing Delhi Capitals as one of the leading teams in women’s franchise cricket.”

A T20 World Cup winner. Our former Captain. And one of the legends of the game Welcome back home, Mahela ❤️ https://t.co/6vr4E3u3Xc — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 20, 2026

Jayawardene represented Sri Lanka in 149 Tests and 448 One-Day Internationals, scoring 11,814 and 12,650 runs respectively. He captained Sri Lanka and was part of the side that won the 2014 ICC World T20. Parth Jindal, Chairman and co-owner of DC and founder of JSW Sports, said, “Mahela is one of the finest cricketing minds in the game, and his record as a player, captain and coach speaks for itself. We are delighted to welcome him to the DC family and look forward to the experience and perspective he brings to the group.”

Jayawardene revealed that he as looking to build on the success of Delhi Capitals team in the previous seasons of WPL. “Delhi Capitals has a strong identity and an exciting vision for the future of women’s cricket. I am delighted to take on the role of Director of Cricket for the WPL team. The competition has enormous potential to shape the future of the women’s game, and I look forward to working with an established group of talented players and an experienced support team. My focus will be on building on the team’s existing strengths, bringing greater consistency to performances and ensuring we continue to evolve and compete for the title. I am excited about what we can achieve together,” Jayawardene said.

Mahela Jayawardene was former captain of DC (Delhi Daredevils earlier)

The 49-year-old former Lankan batter scored 1802 in 80 matches in the IPL at an average of 28.6 with 1 century and 10 fifties while turning out for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Punjab Kings.

He was captain of Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2012 and 2013 season in which he won only 4 out of 16 matches, lost 11 and tied 1.