After Mahela Jayawardene exit, Mumbai Indians shortlist five names including Michael Hussey, Aaron Finch for MI head coach role

Mumbai Indians shortlist CSK legend among five candidates for head coach role for IPL 2027 after Jayawardene's exit. Check out the full story below.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/after-mahela-jayawardene-exit-mumbai-indians-shortlist-five-names-including-michael-hussey-aaron-finch-for-mi-head-coach-role-8536901/ Copy

Mumbai Indians shortlist five names including Michael Hussey, Aaron Finch for MI head coach role (Photo: X)

Mumbai Indians (MI) have reportedly shortlisted five former international cricketers for the head coach position ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. According to NDTV, Michael Hussey, Aaron Finch, Adrian Birrell, Mark Boucher and Eoin Morgan are among the names set to be interviewed by the franchise in the coming days.

The development follows MI’s decision to part ways with Mahela Jayawardene by mutual agreement on Saturday, October 17. The five-time IPL champions finished ninth in the 2026 season, prompting a change in their coaching setup.

Read more: Mumbai Indians part ways with long time head coach Mahela Jayawardene ahead of IPL 2027 mini auction

Jayawardene’s departure marks the end of another stint with the franchise. During his first spell as head coach, from 2017 to 2022, MI won three IPL titles. Finding a replacement who can deliver similar success will be a major task for the team management.

Michael Hussey and Aaron Finch among contenders

Hussey is a familiar name in the IPL coaching circuit. The former Australia batter spent nine years as Chennai Super Kings’ batting coach and played an important role in the team’s setup. He recently left the position after Zaheer Khan took charge as head coach.

Finch, meanwhile, brings considerable experience as a player and leader. He captained Australia to the T20 World Cup title and represented several IPL franchises during his playing career. However, he has limited formal coaching experience, which could be a factor in MI’s decision.

Eoin Morgan, Adrian Birrell also in the race

Former England captain Eoin Morgan is another reported candidate. He led England to the 2019 ODI World Cup title and also captained Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. His white-ball experience could be of interest to MI though he hasn’t been in a long-term head coach role.

Adrian Birrell has built a coaching career across different teams and competitions. He is particularly known for guiding Sunrisers Eastern Cape to three SA20 titles, making him an experienced option for the Mumbai franchise.

Mark Boucher’s possible return raises questions

Mark Boucher’s inclusion on the reported list is notable because he has already coached Mumbai Indians. The former South Africa wicketkeeper-batter served as MI’s head coach in 2023 and 2024. Jayawardene replaced him after the team finished tenth in the 2024 season.

MI have yet to officially confirm the interview process or announce a successor. The franchise will now assess its options as it prepares for the 2027 campaign.

Following his exit, Jayawardene thanked the franchise’s owners, Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani, for their support and trust throughout his time with the team.

“Mumbai Indians has been a very special part of my journey for over a decade now. The players, coaching team, the incredible support of the #OneFamily and above all the fans have made this an experience I will always treasure. Together, we have shared some unforgettable moments, overcome challenges and built something we can all be proud of. I want to sincerely thank Mrs. Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani for their unwavering trust, support and friendship over the years. I leave with immense pride in what we have achieved together and will always carry a special place in my heart for MI. I wish the team every success in the years ahead,” Mahela Jayawardene said.