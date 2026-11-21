After New Zealand snub, Kuldeep Yadav called up for Uttar Pradesh’s last three SMAT games ahead of India’s home series against Sri Lanka

Kuldeep Yadav played only one match during India's all-format tour of New Zealand and was also sent back home before the start of the two-match Test series

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Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

Indian Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, who was shockingly excluded from the tw0-match Test series in New Zealand, is expected to join his state team Uttar Pradesh for their last three group stage matches of the on-going Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy matches. Kuldeep has not played has not featured regularly for India since last month’s home T20I series against the West Indies.

In fact, in the on-going India’s tour of New Zealand, which is at its last leg, Kuldeep Yadav featured only once, that too, in the fourth one-day international where he conceded 73 runs in eight overs without a single wicket. The men in blue had also suffered a crushing defeat in that match.

After the conclusion of the ODI series, Kuldeep Yadav was expected to feature in the Test series, however, a change of plans by the team management saw him return to India. Now that he does not have to indulge in international duties, Kuldeep will play a few domestic white-ball matches to gain crucial game time.

Kuldeep Yadav is being considered for selection due to the absence of Vipraj Nigam, who is currently with the India A team for the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Doha, Qatar. Playing the four SMAT matches for UP will help push Kuldeep’s case for India’s next white-ball home series against Sri Lanka.

The Lankans will play three ODIs and T20I respectively next month.

Selectors closely monitoring Bhuvneshwar Kumar

According to reports, the Indian selectors are also closely monitoring veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s performances in the domestic circuit. The 36-year-old, who scalped only one wicket across four T20Is against New Zealand, could be considered for selection for the series against Sri Lanka.

Bhuvneshwar has registered five wickets for Uttar Pradesh in the SMAT. His best performance came in UP’s previous match against Chandigarh as he scalped 3/19.

UP’s last SMAT matches

Uttar Pradesh are slated to face reigning champions Jharkhand, West Bengal and Mizoram on 22, 24 and 26 November respectively. They have no option but to win all three of those games if they are to secure a spot in the Super League phase of the tournament.

UP will also look to Kuldeep and Bhuvneshwar for the List A Vijay Hazare trophy from December 14 onwards.