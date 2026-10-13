After Sai Sudharsan, THIS star player from MS Dhoni’s CSK suffers injury in first Ranji Trophy 2026 game of season

Chennai Super Kings youngster Ayush Mhatre had been appointed vice-captain of Mumbai team for Ranji Trophy 2026 season.

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Mumbai vice-captain Ayush Mhatre has injured his hamstring again. (Photo: IANS)

Mumbai vs Chandigarh Ranji Trophy 2026: Mumbai have made a strong start to their campaign in the Ranji Trophy 2026 season and are on course for posting an innings win over Chandigarh at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. After posting 429 runs in the first innings, the home side bundled out Chandigarh for 78 in the first innings and then reduced them to 141 for 6 in the second innings.

However, there was a major concern for the 42-time Ranji Trophy winners on Day 3 of their match against Chandigarh. Newly-appointed vice-captain Ayush Mhatre didn’t take the field on the second day on the game on Monday. Mhatre, who had scored 48 in the first innings of the match, underwent a scan on the second while Suved Parker has been acting as the substitute fielder in his place.

On Day 3 as well, Parker was seen in the field substituting for the Chennai Super Kings batter. The 19-year-old Mumbai opener had previously suffered a hamstring injury while playing for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2026.

Mhatre, who was retained for Rs 30 lakh by MS Dhoni’s CSK, had been ruled out of second-half of the IPL 2026 season with hamstring injury. He went to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) for rehab.

Ayush Mhatre had hamstring issues during practice before coming out to bat for Mumbai on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy and didn’t take the field for entire Day 2! https://t.co/htuMswYBuy — Hofmann (@Rutufied) October 12, 2026

Although Mhatre didn’t feature in Mumbai’s pre-season tournaments in Karnataka and Puducherry, he played a Kanga League 2026 game before coming to Ranji Trophy. Considered as a future leadership option, the Rajesh Pawar-led Mumbai senior men’s selection committee has elevated him to vice-captaincy.

“I was at the CoE for three months, so the preparation is going really well,” Mhatre had said at the pre-season press conference last week.

“I have also played some practice games at (the) CCI and BLC, so it was really good for us to spend some time on the ground. We are well prepared now.”

Mhatre will be hoping that the hamstring injury doesn’t become a recurring issue for him at such an early stage in his career. Before getting injured for CSK, Mhatre had piled up 201 runs in six matches at an average of 33.5 with a strike-rate of 177.87 with two fifties to his name.

The Mumbai vice-captain has scored 660 runs in 13 first-class matches till date at an average of 30 with 2 hundreds and 2 fifties to his name. Mhatre’s injury comes a day after Tamil Nadu and Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan had also injured his leg in match against Rajasthan in Jaipur on Monday.

Sudharsan, who is returning from toe injury, was seen icing his knee off the field and TN were hoping that his injury won’t be serious enough to prevent him from batting in the second innings.