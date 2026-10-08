After series loss against Shubman Gill’s Team India, THIS star cricketer gives up captaincy

Indian cricket team had a successful tour of Sri Lanka in the month of August this year, posting a 1-0 win in the two-match Test series.

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Dhananjaya de Silva (left) with Shubman Gill. (Photo: IANS)

Shubman Gill’s Team India hammered Sri Lanka 1-0 in a two-match Test series away from home in August this year. The Indian side dominated the home team, winning the first Test by 165 runs at Galle and almost winning the second Test at Colombo as well. In the aftermath of the series loss, Sri Lankan skipper Dhananjaya de Silva has decided to step down from Test captaincy with immediate effect.

De Silva communicated to the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Thursday about his intention step down, saying it was ‘time to pass the mantle to the next generation’. SLC haven’t announced who will be replacing Dhananjaya de Silva as captain but it is expected that wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis can take over the reigns in the Test format.

The 35-year-old former Lankan skipper, who has played 69 Tests and scored more than 4,400 runs, including 13 centuries, will remain available for selection as a player. De Silva, who took over as Test captain in January 2024, conveyed his decision in a letter to Sri Lanka Cricket’s selection committee.

“It’s my genuine opinion that the mantle should go down to the next generation,” Dhananjaya de Silva said in a letter addressed to SLC selection committee.

Dhananjaya de Silva steps down as Sri Lanka’s Test captain with immediate effect. He took over the role in 2024 and has now decided to hand the captaincy to the next generation. “It’s my genuine opinion that the mantle should go down to the next generation.” #DhananjayadeSilva #SriLanka — CREX (@Crex_live) October 8, 2026

Ashley de Silva, the CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket, thanked Dhananjaya for his contribution in the longest format. “Sri Lanka Cricket wishes him the very best for the remainder of his career and thanks him for the leadership he provided to our Test team,” Ashley de Silva said.

De Silva had led Sri Lanka in 18 Tests after taking over from Dimuth Karunaratne. Sri Lanka were successful in winning seven of those matches. As captain, he scored 1130 runs at an average of 36.45 and picked nine wickets as well.

In just his second Test as Sri Lanka captain, Dhananjaya de Silva had scored centuries in both innings in Sylhet to lead his side to a 328-run win over Bangladesh. He scored two more centuries as captain and averaged 36.45 with the bat.

De Silva only managed to score 111 runs in 2 Tests at an average of 27.75 in his last series against India with a best of 59. Sri Lanka only managed to escape the series with 1-0 result thanks to young all-rounder Sonal Dinusha, who scored 420 runs in the 2 Tests at an average of 140 with 3 centuries and 1 fifty in 4 innings.

Sri Lanka Cricket are expected to announce the next Test skipper ahead of the two-Test series against Babar Azam’s Pakistan starting in Rawalpindi on November 9. The second Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Test is scheduled to take place in Lahore from November 17.

The Lankans are currently in 7th place in the World Test Championships (WTC) 2025-27 Points Table with a PCT of 33.33 after only one win in 6 matches in the current cycle.