After Zaheer Khan, THIS star player from MS Dhoni’s CSK join team as bowling coach for IPL 2027 season

Zaheer Khan has recommended former India fast bowler to become new bowling coach of MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2027.

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MS Dhoni's CSK have won record five IPL titles. (Photo: IANS)

IPL 2027: Five-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings are ringing in coaching changes before they begin preparations for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season. Former India pacer Zaheer Khan has already joined the team as new head coach with Stephen Fleming stepping down from the role after 17 years.

Zaheer, who was appointed head coach of CSK earlier this month, has picked former India and CSK pacer Mohit Sharma to become the new bowling coach of the franchise. The Haryana pacer was part of the Delhi Capitals franchise till the IPL 2025 season as an active player before announcing his retirement last year.

“Mohit will join CSK as our new bowling coach. His name was recommended by our head coach Zaheer Khan. Mohit was tremendous with us as a player as well and we hope he will do a great job a bowling coach,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan was quoted as saying by TOI website.

“The next set of coaching staff will also be recruited on Zaheer’s recommendation in the coming weeks,” Viswanathan added.

MS DHONI IS COOKING SOMETHING BIG FOR CSK – Mohit Sharma is reportedly set to join CSK as their bowling coach. – He was a key part of CSK’s bowling attack & is now set for a new role with the franchise. – Remember, MS Dhoni’s “trump card” Mohit Sharma was a surprise pick… pic.twitter.com/O7Idz3fNtL — Sam (@cricsam02) September 29, 2026

Mohit Sharma will be replacing former South Africa pacer Eric Simons as the bowling coach at CSK. Simons had also served as Team India bowling coach under head coach Gary Kirsten.

Mohit Sharma turned out for CSK in 5 seasons

The 38-year-old pacer was part of CSK team under MS Dhoni from IPL 2013 to 2015 and then again for one season in 2019. He turned out in 120 matches in the Indian Premier League and went on to claim 134 wickets at an average of 26.21.

Mohit was also part of Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans team which faced Dhoni’s CSK in the IPL 2023 final. He had claimed 27 wickets in 14 matches for GT in that season.

Meanwhile, Zaheer Khan revealed to CSK last week that the feeling of becoming head coach of the franchise was still sinking in. “The feeling is still sinking in, I would say. So much love and affection being shown towards me by the fans, by the well-wishers — looking ahead to this special chapter in my cricketing career. It always feels very satisfying and a lot of pressure as well at the same time of responsibilities which I’ll be carrying since you’re talking about CSK, isn’t it?” Zaheer said on the CSK’s official YouTube channel last week.

Speaking about his appointment process, Zaheer Khan said, “The procedure was pretty simple, straightforward, I would say, in a typical CSK fashion. Obviously, MS has been a great force with CSK. It’s been very critical in terms of understanding the direction the team should be going. The owners and the CEO, Rupa and Mr. Kasi, did have a word with me, and the conversation was very simple.

“We want you – if you’re available or not; the availability was checked. I said, yeah, I would love to be part of it. It would be a privilege and an honour. From then on, it was just about taking things forward and moving on with the formalities. It was as simple as that, and that gives me a lot of confidence stepping into this responsibility,” Zaheer added.