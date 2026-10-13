Ahead of Indian captaincy debut, Smriti Mandhana retains top spot in ODI rankings

World No. 1 ODI batter Smriti Mandhana will be making her captaincy debut in the white-ball series against Zimbabwe starting on Friday.

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Team India captain Smriti Mandhana. (Photo: IANS)

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026: Smriti Mandhana was recently named as the new India all-format captain replacing Harmanpreet Kaur at the helm. Mandhana has retained her top spot in the ICC ODI women batters ranking ahead of white-ball series against Zimbabwe which begins in Raipur on Friday.

Mandhana will make her captaincy debut in the three-match T20I and ODI series against Zimbabwe. The Indian skipper has retained number one position with 790 rating points ahead of South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt, who has 782 points, in the latest rankings announced on Tuesday.

This week’s latest ODI rankings saw veteran Australia all-rounder Elysse Perry move up to No. 10 in the ODI batters rankings. While former captain Harmanpreet Kaur remains in no. 9 position in the ODI batting rankings.

Taking charge to ✨ Soak in Smriti Mandhana’s 1️⃣st day in training as #TeamIndia Captain #INDvZIM | @mandhana_smriti | @mflone_ https://t.co/EMLJrJmISS — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 13, 2026

In the women’s T20I batting rankings, Mandhana remains in the number five position with 754 points while her opening partner Shafali Verma is in fourth position with 759 points. Australia’s Beth Mooney is leading the T20I batters rankings with 785 points while her teammate Georgia Voll is in second spot with 779 points.

In the ODI bowling rankings, Indian spinner Deepti Sharma slipped one place to ninth, while Australia’s Annabel Sutherland and Megan Schutt improved their positions to move into the top five. Veteran seamer Schutt moved up two rungs to fifth on the back of her four-wicket haul in the second match of the series, while there is progress for teammates Ellyse Perry (up two places to 10th) and Georgia Voll (up eight slots to 28th) on the updated ODI batter rankings.

India also had three batters in the top 10 of the women’s T20I rankings: Shafali Verma (4th with 759 points), Mandhana (5th with 754 points) and Harmanpreet (10th with 656 points).

Shree Charani, Deepti Sharma retain top two places in bowling rankings

In the women’s T20I bowling rankings, Shree Charani (817 points) and Deepti (754) occupied the top two positions.

Deepti was the only Indian in the top 10 of the women’s T20I all-rounders rankings at fourth. She was placed sixth in the ODI all-rounders list. India were ranked third in both the women’s T20I and ODI team rankings.

Mandhana has notched up 5411 runs in 120 matches at an average of 47.88 in ODI cricket with 14 centuries and 35 fifties. In T20I cricket, she has 4867 runs in 179 matches at an average of 31 with 2 hundreds and 37 fifties till date.