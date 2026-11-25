Ahead of IPL 2027 Player Auction, Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings add Paras Mhambrey to coaching staff

Paras Mhambrey has completed his move from Mumbai Indians to Punjab Kings to take over the role of bowling coach ahead of IPL 2027.

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Paras Mhambrey is new bowling coach of Punjab Kings. (Source: X)

IPL 2027: Punjab Kings continued to ring in the changes ahead of the IPL 2027 Player Auction scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16. After one of the biggest trades of the season, bringing home Hardik Pandya from Mumbai Indians in exchange for Arshdeep Singh, Bollywood star Preity Zinta co-owned PBKS have added former MI bowling coach Paras Mhambrey to their coaching staff.

The former India and Mumbai pace bowler has been appointed the PBKS bowling coach under head coach Ricky Ponting ahead of the IPL 2027 Player Auction. “Welcome to the den, Paras paaji!” wrote Punjab Kings on its social media accounts on Wednesday.

Read more: Meet 2 Japan stars in long list of 1220 cricketers to register for IPL 2027 Player Auction

Welcome to the den, Paras paaji! ♥️ https://t.co/QMsfFMre1r — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) November 25, 2026

The arrival of Mhambrey will fill one of the several gaps in the backroom staff of Shreyas Iyer-led franchise. Fast bowling coach James Hopes and fielding coach Brad Haddin – both from Australia – have moved on from the PBKS set-up, while spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule left right after IPL 2026 to take up the same role with the Indian men’s senior team.

The latest appointment also reunites Mhambrey with PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting. The duo had worked together at MI in 2015, when Ponting led the support staff and Mhambrey was the bowling coach as the franchise won the IPL title under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

That season also marked the emergence of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has since become a leading pace-bowling all-rounder and will play for PBKS in 2027, after leaving MI via a trade deal earlier this month for a salary of Rs 18 crore.

Paras Mhambrey served as Team India bowling coach too

Mhambrey played 2 Tests and 3 ODIs for India but picked up 284 wickets in 91 matches in his first-class career at an average of 24.36 and 111 List A wickets at an average of 25.48.

He was India’s bowling coach from 2021 to 2024 and worked under head coach Rahul Dravid. That stint ended with the T20 World Cup title win in 2024, after which he went back to MI for a second bowling coach spell. Mhambrey is currently in Dubai as bowling coach of ILT20 side MI Emirates.

PBKS are also set to announce former Jharkhand player Rajiv Kumar as their new fielding coach. Rajiv recently left five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who just like MI overhauled their entire support staff under Zaheer Khan.

PBKS head into the December 16 auction in Goa with 19 players retained, Rs 18.60 crore purse and six slots – two of them for overseas players – to fill.

Apart from Iyer and Pandya, the squad currently includes Marcus Stoinis, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marco Jansen, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Prabhsimran Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Priyansh Arya, Harnoor Singh, Cooper Connolly, Suryansh Shedge and Musheer Khan.