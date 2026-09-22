Ahead of T20 clash, Washington Sundar praises Japan for THIS thing

Star Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar praised Japan ahead of their clash against India. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Washington Sundar praised Japan ahead of T20 clash

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar praised Japan’s technology and clean surroundings. He said the team is excited to play a special T20I match against Japan in Sano on Tuesday. However, India’s main focus is still on winning the gold medal at the Asian Games. The match could be affected by Typhoon Dujuan.

“I mean, it’s beautiful. I feel the technology is so much more advanced than most of the countries I’ve been to. It’s just a beautiful place to be and for us to be also playing cricket over here, we’re all really looking forward and we’ve got two sort of big series or big tournaments coming up. Obviously, the one against Japan, we’re all looking forward.”

“I think India is playing Japan for the first time ever and for all of us to be a part of such a historical game and an event, we’re really grateful. Obviously, the Asian Games as well, and we’re going to prepare in Tokyo. So, all of us are really sort of excited to experience all of the facilities and be really ready whenever the Asian Games come,” Sundar said.

Washington Sundar revealed that he loves to interact with local players and see the growth of cricket in the country.

“Honestly, I haven’t seen most of the players, but really looking forward to play a good game against them and obviously have a bit of interaction with them and understand what they think about cricket in Japan. Obviously, it’ll be lovely to see them travel across the world and play some high-quality cricket. But yes, tomorrow is going to be a big day for all of us and all of us are excited.”

Cricket will be part of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Sundar said playing in big multi-sport events is a special experience. He also spoke about his earlier experience of playing at the Asian Games.

“Very much. Obviously, I was lucky enough to be part of the Asian Games last year in China as well and yes, all of us are looking forward to Olympics as well.”

“It’s a big stage and there will be a few more countries who play cricket really well, and compete in that tournament and yes, if we can win the gold medal in Olympics, it will be a massive blessing,” he added.