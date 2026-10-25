Ajinkya Rahane ignores Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in his all-time Test playing XI

Former Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane didn't pick up Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in his all-time Test playing XI. Scroll down to find out his squad.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/ajinkya-rahane-ignores-virat-kohli-and-rohit-sharma-in-his-all-time-test-playing-xi-8539166/ Copy

Ajinkya Rahane picks all-time India Test XI, drops Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (Image - X)

Former India player Ajinkya Rahane has picked his all-time Indian Test team without Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. Rahane retired from all forms of cricket in July 2026. He chose Sachin Tendulkar to bat at No. 4 instead of Kohli. He picked Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as his fast bowlers, leaving Bumrah out.

Rahane shared his team during a talk with Sony Sports Network. He was asked to pick the best Indian Test team from players he had played with in international and domestic cricket. He also did not pick Rohit Sharma. Instead, he chose Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan to open the innings.

Rahane’s side has Rahul Dravid at No.3 and Sachin Tendulkar at No.4. He chose himself to bat at No. 5, followed by former India captain MS Dhoni at No. 6. Rahane also named Dhoni as the team’s captain and wicketkeeper.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were picked as the spin bowlers and all-rounders. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma were his three fast bowlers.

Rahane picked himself in his all-time Indian Test team along with some of his former teammates. He chose himself to bat at No. 5, with MS Dhoni at No. 6 as the captain and wicketkeeper.

Dhoni was Rahane’s first captain in international cricket. Rahane showed his trust in the former India captain by choosing him to lead his all-time Test team.

Rahane picked Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan to open the batting. He had played with both players for India. He chose Rahul Dravid at No. 3 and Sachin Tendulkar at No. 4.

Rahane did not pick Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma. He chose Tendulkar instead of Kohli at No. 4 and left Rohit out of the opening pair.

Rahane’s choice of fast bowlers also got attention. He left out Jasprit Bumrah and picked Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma instead.

These three bowlers were an important role in India’s bowling attack in the late 2010s. They helped India win test matches abroad and helped the team’s bowling get better.

Bumrah has also become one of India’s main fast bowlers and has done well in Test cricket in recent years. However, Rahane was asked to pick players he had played with in international or domestic cricket.

Rahane also picked Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for their spin bowling and batting skills. His team included many players he had played with during his career.

Ajinkya Rahane’s All-time Indian Test XI:

Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma