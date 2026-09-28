Ajinkya Rahane makes big statement on Virat Kohli breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s 100-century record, says…

Former Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane opens up on Virat Kohli's mindset on achieving Sachin Tendulkar's historical record. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Ajinkya Rahane on Virat Kohli's innings against West Indies in the first ODI

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli played an explosive innings against West Indies in the first match of the ODI series as his match-winning knock helped the Indian team defeat West Indies by 8 wickets.

Speaking about his heroics against West Indies in the first ODI, Virat Kohli scored 139 runs unbeaten off 88 balls. In his knock, he smashed 10 fours and 9 sixes at a strike rate of 157. With his impressive performance, Kohli smashed his 86th century for India in Thiruvananthapuram.

After this century, the Indians fans’ expectation has increased more for Virat Kohli to break legendary player Sachin Tendulkar’s record as he has managed to score 100 international centuries.

However, former Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane stated that Virat Kohli will also think about achieving this huge milestone. Rahane was also confident that if Kohli is confident, he will achieve it.

“I think when Virat Kohli puts pressure on himself, that is when he is at his best. In every innings, he has done that. He has those expectations of himself. That is why he has been able to do it consistently for so many years. Knowing Virat, if he thinks about 100 centuries, there is nothing wrong with it, because his role model has been Sachin Tendulkar. So, I am sure he must be thinking about it. If he thinks about it, only Virat Kohli can achieve that,” Ajinkya Rahane said.

Rahane explained Kohli’s mindset, saying that while fans, experts and former players may feel that focusing on milestones can make a player selfish, it actually helps Kohli put more pressure on himself and perform better.

“Many times we think that if a player is thinking about milestones, that means he is selfish. But when Virat Kohli puts pressure on himself, that is when he does well. So, I am sure he will have a number on his mind, but at the same time, he will also have the thought that he has to enjoy the game as long as he is playing,” he added.

After delivering a sensational performance against West Indies, Virat Kohli reacted and said: “My focus has never really been on these milestones, so to say. It’s just understanding the situation along the course of just doing the job for the team, whatever. Achievements come along. Obviously, I feel very grateful and very blessed to be in this position, having played for so long.”