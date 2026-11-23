Ajinkya Rahane slams Tilak Varma over public remark on Shahbaz Ahmed, says ‘Speak in dressing room’

Former Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane slams Tilak Varma over public remark on Shahbaz Ahmed. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Ajinkya Rahane slams Tilak Varma over Shahbaz Ahmed remark (Image - X)

People are talking about what India A captain Tilak Varma said about Shahbaz Ahmed after his team lost. Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane did not like it. He said Tilak should not talk about a team mate like that in front of everyone after a loss.

India A needed 314 to win. They made 265 in 49.1 overs. Tilak made 100 off 149 balls. He and Shahbaz added 112 runs for the seventh wicket. Shahbaz made 56. At one point India A were 129 for 5.

After the game, Tilak said this about Shahbaz getting out. “The way Abhishek started and in between again the way Shahbaz has given a partnership with me, that was crucial. But unfortunately, when we wanted to accelerate, Shahbaz got out. Otherwise, if he could have stayed for another two overs, something like that, then I could have finished the game.”

Shahbaz got out in the 43rd over. After that, India A lost the rest of their wickets fast. Tilak stayed not out at the other end.

Tilak got a hundred, but people also talked about how slow he was. He reached his hundred in 140 balls. It is the second slowest hundred by an Indian in List A cricket. He got his fifty off 95 balls. At the start, Abhishek Sharma made 60 off just 34 balls. Tilak had made only six runs off 34 balls. His slow start made it hard for the other batters to get the runs. Abhishek lost his wicket. Shahbaz also got out when he tried to hit fast. Tilak hit faster at the end and hit boundaries. It was not enough for India A to win.

When asked if this was the best phase of his batting, Tilak said winning matters more than his own runs. “I won’t say, sir. For me, best is winning the game. If I won’t win the game, then it’s not best for me. But I always want to take as deep as possible. Today I was looking for that. If any other batsman could have given me support, then I could have finished the game. But that’s my thing. If you are a captain for the team, then you should take that load and responsibility. So yeah, I honestly love doing that. End of the day, God is kind and he has given that runs on me.”

Rahane, speaking on Sony Sports Network, said Tilak should not say this about a team mate in public. He said if a captain wants to say something about a player, he should say it in the dressing room, not after the match.

“Nobody wants you to talk about your player in front of the world. If you want to say something, go say in the dressing room – it builds their confidence,” Rahane said.

Rahane said post-match talks are hard for captains, more after a loss. Many thoughts run in the mind. He said Tilak may not have meant it badly. But he has to learn how to talk at such times.

“Look, this happens in cricket. You put in the effort, results go your way or they don’t. Sometimes you don’t get the chance as captain, because so many things are running through your mind. You come to the presentation, whatever you want to say, maybe that thing doesn’t come out, something else comes out,” Rahane said

Rahane said this should be a learning for the young captain. He has to learn how to look after his team mates and how to talk after a loss. “I’m sure Tilak Varma as a captain will learn. This is an experience for him on how to handle things,” Rahane concluded.