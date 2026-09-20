Ajit Agarkar wanted Ruturaj Gaikwad as India captain instead of THIS star in 2023

Ajit Agarkar wanted Ruturaj Gaikwad to captain India in the 2023 Ireland T20Is instead of this star player. Know what happened.

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Ajit Agarkar wanted Ruturaj Gaikwad as India captain during the 2023 Ireland T20I series. (Photo: IANS)

New details have emerged about the reported differences between former chief selector Ajit Agarkar and the BCCI during his tenure as chairman of the senior men’s selection committee.

According to a report by The Telegraph, Agarkar had opposed the idea of making Jasprit Bumrah the India captain for the 2023 T20I series against Ireland. Instead, he wanted Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead the side, with the youngster already appointed captain for India’s men’s T20 team at the 2023 Asian Games.

Agarkar preferred Gaikwad for Ireland series

The disagreement reportedly emerged during Agarkar’s early days as chief selector in July 2023. India were preparing a second-string squad for their three-match T20I series against Ireland in August, with the team also managing its resources ahead of the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup.

According to the report, Agarkar wanted Gaikwad to take charge in Ireland. The batter had already been named India’s captain for the T20 competition at the 2023 Asian Games, and Agarkar reportedly believed that another leadership opportunity would help his development as a captain.

The report further stated that Agarkar’s preference was also linked to workload management. Bumrah was returning to international cricket after a lengthy injury layoff, having been out of action since September 2022 because of a back injury.

BCCI backed Bumrah as captain

However, the BCCI reportedly had a different view. According to The Telegraph, the board wanted Bumrah to lead the side and intervened in favour of the experienced pacer.

The BCCI’s reported reasoning was that Bumrah was keen to take up the leadership role after his return from injury. The board eventually backed the fast bowler, while Gaikwad was named his deputy.

The BCCI’s official squad announcement confirmed Bumrah as captain and Gaikwad as vice-captain for the three-match T20I series.

Bumrah led India to series win

Bumrah made his return to international cricket in the Ireland series after nearly 10 months on the sidelines. He led India in all three matches, although the third T20I was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of rain.

India won the first two matches and secured a 2-0 series victory under Bumrah’s leadership. The pacer was also named Player of the Series following his successful comeback.

Gaikwad, meanwhile, remained an important part of the squad and went on to captain India at the 2023 Asian Games, where the team won the men’s T20 gold medal.

Report sheds light on early selection differences

The reported Ireland captaincy disagreement provides an early example of the differences that emerged between Agarkar and the BCCI during his tenure.

While Agarkar, as chairman of the selection committee, had his own view on leadership and workload management, the report suggests that the board also had an influence over important decisions involving the senior team.

The episode also underlines the challenge of balancing player workload, leadership development and the requirements of the national team calendar.

Agarkar’s tenure nears its end

The development comes as Agarkar’s tenure as chief selector approaches its end. Agarkar has decided not to extend his tenure with his current contract ending in October 2026, according to recent reports. The BCCI is expected to begin the process of appointing his successor.