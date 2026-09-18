Ajit Agarkar’s future as chief selector: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia gives BIG update

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia opens up on Ajit Agarkar’s future as India’s chief selector. Check out the full story below.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/ajit-agarkars-future-as-chief-selector-bcci-secretary-devajit-saikia-gives-big-update-8527362/ Copy

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar. (Photo: IANS)

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has provided an update on the future of India’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar. With Agarkar’s current tenure nearing its end, the BCCI is yet to take a final call on whether he will continue in the role.

Speaking about the ongoing speculation, Saikia said the board still has time before making a decision.

“Still have 15 days, which is a long time in the world of cricket,” Devajit Saikia said when asked about Ajit Agarkar’s future as chairman of selectors.

Agarkar’s tenure nears end

Ajit Agarkar was appointed chairman of the senior men’s selection committee in 2023 and has now completed more than three years in the role. His current contract is set to end soon, leading to speculation over whether the BCCI will extend his tenure or look for a new chief selector.

Reports have suggested that former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel could be considered for the position. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding a replacement, with the BCCI yet to make its final decision.

BCCI yet to take final call

The BCCI’s 95th Annual General Meeting authorised the board’s office-bearers to take decisions concerning the senior and junior selection committees. This means the final decision on Agarkar’s future will be taken by the authorised office-bearers.

With 15 days still remaining, the board has time to decide whether Agarkar will receive an extension or whether a new chairman will take charge of the senior men’s selection committee.

Ajit Agarkar’s selection panel’s recent work

Agarkar’s selection panel has overseen several important series and tournaments during his tenure. The committee recently named the squads for the white-ball series against West Indies and is also expected to pick the teams for the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

His tenure has also included major white-ball achievements for India, with the team winning the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

What happens next?

For now, Ajit Agarkar continues as chairman of the senior men’s selection committee. The BCCI is expected to take a decision within the remaining period of his current tenure.