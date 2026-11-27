Akash Deep says ‘we could have done better’ after Day 1 of 2nd Test vs NZ in Christchurch

Indian pacer Akash Deep was pick of Indian bowlers with figures of 2 for 52 on Day 1 of 2nd Test vs New Zealand in Christchurch on Friday.

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Indian pacer Akash Deep celebrates after claiming a wicket on Day 1 of 2nd Test vs New Zealand. (Source: X)

IND vs NZ 2026 2nd Test: Team India captain Shubman Gill is desperate to post a win in the second Test of two-match series to keep their hopes of reaching the World Test Championships (WTC) 2025-27 final alive. They need to win the remaining six games – including the ongoing 2nd Test against New Zealand in Christchurch – to have an outside chance of reaching the final next year.

Indians had reduced New Zealand to 184 for 5 but a 62-run stand between Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips kept them at bay at stumps on the opening day. New Zealand ended at 246 for 5 with Blundell batting on 53 and Phillips on 36.

For India, Akash Deep was the pick of the bowlers on the opening day, claiming 2 for 52 in 21 overs – including wickets in back-to-back overs in the second session to dismiss Black Caps skipper Tom Latham and Rachin Ravindra as Indians picked up 3 wickets for 0 in the middle session to roar back into the contest.

But the Bengal and Lucknow Super Giants pacer admitted that the visitors could have done better on the opening day at Hagley Oval. “Overall, it’s pretty good, but we could have done better. But I feel that it’s okay,” Akash Deep told the media at Christchurch at end of Day 1 on Friday.

THAT’S AN UNPLAYABLE DELIVERY! AKASH DEEP GETS THE BIG FISH TOM LATHAM! https://t.co/k7obKquKnk — VARAHA WARRIOR (@VarahaWarrior) November 27, 2026

The 29-year-old pacer explained the change in approaches in the opening and the second session of play on Day 1 after New Zealand openers Latham and Devon Conway had put on 77 runs. “It was a bit fresh today, so it helped us a lot. But in the first session, there was a bit of moisture, so the ball wasn’t coming out at pace. So the edges were not getting carried,” Akash Deep explained.

Plan was to play with patience: Akash Deep

Indian bowlers decided to test the patience of home team’s batters by keep the flow of runs under check on Friday. “After lunch, we decided to put the ball in a good area. Our plan was to put the ball in a good area and play with patience. So we did that, and we got three wickets,” Akash said.

Akash Deep has turned out in 11 Test before the Christchurch game and claimed 31 wickets at an average of 35.54. He has claimed 184 wickets in 54 first-class matches at an average of 25.96 in his career.

The Indian pacer felt that the Hagley Oval surface could offer assistance for a longer period than the pitch in Wellington.

“As the ball gets older, it becomes easier for the batsman and tougher for us. We can’t attack too much because we have to control the runs. We have to stay in the game. That’s important in Test cricket,” he said.

“Last match, the wicket was pretty green. After that, it became so flat. A fast bowler wonders how that can happen when the wicket is so green. This wicket might be better for a fast bowler. It will be helpful for him for a longer period of time,” he said.