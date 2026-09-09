THIS former Mumbai Indians star reveals why MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma make MI, CSK so successful

Akash Madhwal revealed how MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma help create a calm environment at CSK and MI. Read the full story.

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MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma (Photo: X)

Former Mumbai Indians pacer Akash Madhwal has had the opportunity to spend time in the dressing rooms of two of the IPL’s most successful franchises Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Madhwal believes the calm atmosphere within both teams has played a major role in their success.

Madhwal, who was signed by CSK in 2026 as a replacement for the injured Ayush Mhatre, also spoke about the impact of MS Dhoni. He believes Dhoni’s presence alone can make players feel relaxed and confident.

Madhwal said both franchises have experienced leaders who help create a positive environment. He pointed to Dhoni at CSK and Rohit Sharma at MI as key figures who allow players to perform without carrying too much pressure.

“Both teams are perfect in their respective areas. In Chennai, there is Mahi bhai, so he keeps it very cool and keeps the entire environment at ease. And in MI, there is Rohit bhaiya; he is also very experienced, and he also plays a similar role as much as possible. People in the team talk to each other; there is a chill atmosphere. I have seen just this much in these two teams, and this is what my experience says. Because of this, those teams are so successful that they keep their surroundings and their atmosphere good,” speaking to ANI, Madhwal told.

Madhwal represented Mumbai Indians in the 2023 and 2024 IPL seasons before moving to CSK in 2026. He did not play a match for the Chennai-based franchise.

‘Both are very good teams’: Madhwal praises MI and CSK

Madhwal also highlighted the way both franchises work with young players. He said players receive good training and support not only during the IPL but also in their domestic careers.

“Both are very good teams; both are champion teams. So, the atmosphere in both places was very good; there are legends in both teams. As a player, I am just saying that what I have seen is that, as a player, whichever franchise we play for, we give 100% no matter which franchise we play for. And from what I saw in both franchises, both franchises are very good; they welcome youngsters very well. If you see the training sessions of both teams, they help you grow very well. And overall, they care for you a lot; they back you a lot so that you move forward not just here in the IPL, but in your domestic career too, in your cricket career too, and create some other good milestones,” he said.

MS Dhoni’s presence brings calmness, says Madhwal

Madhwal was especially impressed by Dhoni’s influence inside the CSK dressing room. He said the former India captain keeps players relaxed and is always approachable when someone needs advice.

“Mahi bhai being there at CSK, his presence itself is a very big thing. For us, being in that dressing room, sharing the dressing room with him is a very big deal. His being there itself brings positivity to the entire dressing room. He keeps all the players at ease, keeps them very cool, and doesn’t let any pressure come. And he is so open that if you have anything, any problem ever, you can go and share it with him. He is very open and stays very calm, and you can approach him anytime; he never says no to you for all these things,” he said.

Madhwal enjoying Dehradun T20 League

Madhwal is currently playing for Mussoorie Thunder in the inaugural Dehradun T20 League. The tournament began on September 2 and features six teams, with the final scheduled for September 9. Madhwal is also the captain of Mussoorie Thunder.

The pacer praised the league for giving senior players and youngsters a chance to play together. He also highlighted the contribution of young batter Lakshya Raichandani, who has since been appointed captain of India’s U-19 side for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia.

“Our first district league is happening here, so we are feeling very good. It’s a great platform for us seniors and all the youngsters associated with us. So many people are watching, and the league is reaching mass audiences. So, as much as possible, we are playing very well. Our team is playing very well, and it feels great to be associated with Mussoorie Thunders. It’s a very good team; we have young guns in our team. In our team, Lakshya Raichandani, who was recently called up for India, is playing very well too. So, everything else is good,” he said.