Ravichandran Ashwin lashes out on India's selection call, claims team missing a trick by ignoring Manav Suthar for New Zealand tests

All of the three Indian teams across formats will tour New Zealand for five T20Is, ODIs and two Test matches, starting later this month

All of the three Indian teams across formats will tour New Zealand for five T20Is, ODIs and two Test matches, starting later this month

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India's Manav Suthar celebrates with captain Shubman Gill after dismissing Sri Lanka's Keshara Nuwantha during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and India at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Tuesday, August 25, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Pratik Koli)

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has questioned India’s decision to leave Manav Suthar out of the squad for the upcoming two-Test series against New Zealand, claiming that the young left-arm spinner deserved a place in the touring party.

India will begin the Test series on November 19 in Wellington. The selectors have picked Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav as their main spin options, but Ashwin believes Suthar could have added another attacking option to the squad.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said the team management appeared to be giving preference to players who could contribute with the bat as well as bowl. He pointed to the selection of Jadeja and Washington, who offer batting depth alongside their spin bowling.

“It is quite clear to me that no specialist spinner will feature in the playing XI. By that, I mean nobody will be playing the role of a specialist spinner. The management is saying that Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja can both play as batters for us,” Ashwin said.

Ashwin said India’s preference for all-rounders could leave the team short of options if a specialist spinner is needed. He believes Suthar’s attacking approach would have made him a useful addition, even if he did not get a place in the playing XI.

The former India off-spinner also pointed out that taking Suthar on the tour would have helped him gain experience at the international level. He said the youngster had performed well enough to earn the opportunity and could have served as a backup if one of the main spinners suffered an injury.

“So somewhere, even if you are not going to use him, I would have loved to see him in the squad because it is a question of continuity, and he would learn so much on the tour,” Ashwin said.

He also raised concerns about India’s options if Jadeja were to pick up an injury during the tour. According to Ashwin, Suthar’s presence would have given the team another left-arm spin option.

Suthar recently captained Rajasthan in their Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu but failed to take a wicket. Despite that outing, Ashwin believes the spinner’s previous performances make him a strong candidate for the national team.

India will be looking to build a strong spin attack for the New Zealand tour, with the two-Test series providing another opportunity to assess their options in overseas conditions.