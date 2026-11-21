Andy Flower confident of RCB’s chances of making history with three straight IPL titles, says ‘We can make history’

RCB head coach Andy Flower backs the team to make history by winning three IPL title in a row. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Andy Flower backs RCB to create history with third straight IPL title in 2027 (Image - IndianPremierLeague)

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will aim to win their third IPL title in a row in 2027. Gujarat Titans (GT), who finished second last season, will look to win the title this time. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), on the other hand, will try to make their batting stronger at next month’s player auction.

Speaking on JioStar, Andy Flower, Parthiv Patel and Abhishek Nayar shared their thoughts on the three teams. They spoke about RCB’s aim to win three titles in a row, Harshal Patel joining Gujarat Titans and KKR not making any trades.

RCB head coach Andy Flower spoke about the team’s plans for the IPL 2027 auction despite having less money to spend. “We have had two very strong years, and going into the third year of this cycle, we are very confident and comfortable with the squad we have. We have made a few releases and the responsibility at an auction is always to improve your squad, and we will be looking to do that.”

“But we will be more limited than some of the other sides in the auction when it comes to spending power. We are comfortable with that because we have retained the bulk of our squad and a very strong core, the players who have served us so well over the last couple of years. We will be looking for that combination to work well again for us in 2027, and we have a very important season ahead where we can make history by winning three titles in a row.”

GT assistant coach Parthiv Patel spoke about the team’s decision to release some players. “It is not the easiest of decisions to let go of players, but Ishant Sharma has been with us for the last two seasons, and he was such a great influence on the players. For a guy who has played 100 Test matches for India and then not to get a game in an IPL season is something which is difficult. The same goes for Luke Wood and Connor Esterhuizen.”

“That is the main reason why we have let go of certain players. We also have to see that in this three-year cycle since the last mega auction, we have had a good bit of success. We qualified for the playoffs in 2025, we played in the final last season, so there was not much need to let go of a high number of players. We are quite happy the way we are at the moment as far as our team combination is concerned, so we have not let go of many players.”

On the reason behind Gujarat Titans’ decision to bring Harshal Patel from Sunrisers Hyderabad. “Harshal Patel’s inclusion is an important addition for us. We have let go of the experience of Ishant Sharma, so we needed someone with that kind of experience in our squad. Harshal is also a player who is from Gujarat. He understands these conditions really well. On top of everything, he brings a lot of quality. He brings that death-bowling specialist role, which we were always looking for.”

“His record in the IPL speaks for itself. He has been one of the most consistent wicket-takers in the death overs, and he knows how to bowl on flat wickets and in pressure situations. He also brings that experience of playing big matches, which helps the younger bowlers in the squad. With his variations and his ability to bowl the yorker and the slower ball, he gives us a strong option at the back end of the innings. That is exactly what we needed after losing an experienced campaigner like Ishant. When you have a local player like that and the opportunity came in, that is the reason why we traded Harshal to our team.”

KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar spoke about the areas the team needs to improve before the IPL 2027 auction. “Batting is a department we want to strengthen. You try your hand at trades and hope that it works but sometimes when it does not, you want to go into the auction and get the kind of firepower that can strengthen your batting.”

“With regards to bowling, I felt we did really well. We were the number one ranked team when it came to picking up wickets and doing well in different phases of the game. But batting is an aspect we definitely want to strengthen.”