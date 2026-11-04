Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Divyaansh Saxena shine as Mumbai take control against Railways in Ranji Trophy 2026-27

Tanush Kotian claimed seven wickets as Mumbai bowled out Railways for 259 in their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 clash. Mumbai finished Day 3 with a 311-run lead after strong knocks from Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Divyaansh Saxena.

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Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Divyaansh Saxena shine as Mumbai take control against Railways in Ranji Trophy 2026-27 (Photo: Pratik Koli/Mumbai Cricket Association)

Mumbai are just one step away from another big win in Ranji Trophy 2026-27. On Day 3 of the Elite Group D match against Railways, Mumbai took full control of the game at the Cricket Club of India, Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. At stumps on Day 3, Mumbai are leading by 311 runs.

Batting first, Mumbai scored 396/10 in 123.3 overs in their first innings. Mumbai’s batting was full of useful contributions.

Shams Mulani was the top scorer with 71 runs off 153 balls with 7 fours. Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored 78 runs off 122 balls with 11 fours and 2 sixes. Sarfaraz Khan added 55 runs off 100 balls with 7 fours. Akash Anand also played a good knock of 52 runs off 71 balls with 7 fours. Tanush Kotian scored 20 runs off 30 balls with 1 four and 1 six.

In reply, Railways were bowled out for 259 runs in 79.5 overs. And the whole story of the innings was Tanush Kotian.

Off-spinner Kotian bowled a superb spell of 7/45 in 18.5 overs with 8 maidens. He took his second consecutive five-wicket haul. In the last match against Haryana, he had taken 8/81. This time also, he was simply unplayable.

Kotian had taken 1 wicket for 12 runs in 4 overs on Day 2. On Day 3 morning, he came back and took 6 wickets for 33 runs in 14.5 overs with 8 maidens. He completed his five-wicket haul before lunch and kept taking wickets till the end.

For Railways, Ravi Singh was the top scorer with 43 runs off 45 balls with 4 fours and 2 sixes. Vivek Singh scored 38 runs off 51 balls with 8 fours but had to retire hurt. Toufik Mondal scored 32 runs off 59 balls with 5 fours and 1 six. Captain Bhargav Merai scored 29 runs off 92 balls with 4 fours. Yuvraj Singh scored 33 runs off 76 balls with 4 fours.

With Kotian’s magic, Mumbai took a big first-innings lead of 137 runs.

With a 137-run lead in hand, Mumbai openers came out to bat in attacking mode in the second innings. Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Divyaansh Saxena gave Mumbai a dream start.

Both openers added 146 runs for the first wicket. Raghuvanshi was the aggressor. He scored 79 runs off 85 balls with 10 fours and 1 six. He completed his half-century in just 57 balls.

Saxena played the anchor role. He remained unbeaten on 68 runs off 114 balls with 6 fours at stumps.

After the big opening stand, Mumbai lost 4 quick wickets in the last part of the day. They tried to score fast and lost wickets in a heap.

Raghuvanshi fell for 79. After him, Suryansh Shedge scored 2, Musheer Khan scored 9 and Tushar Deshpande got out for 0. Toufik Mondal was the pick of the bowlers for Railways in the second innings with figures of 3/37.

At stumps on Day 3, Mumbai were 174/4 in 36 overs in their second innings. Their overall lead is now 311 runs.

What will happen on Day 4?

Mumbai are in a very strong position. On Day 4, they will look to bat for some time, add another 80-100 runs and then declare to give Railways a big target of around 400 runs.

Railways will have to bat out of their skin to save this match. With Kotian in such great form, it will not be easy for them on the final day.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai: 396/10 in 123.3 overs (Shams Mulani 71, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 78, Sarfaraz Khan 55, Akash Anand 52) & 174/4 in 36 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 79, Divyaansh Saxena 68 not out; Toufik Mondal 3/37)

Railways: 259/10 in 79.5 overs (Ravi Singh 43, Vivek Singh 38 retired hurt, Toufik Mondal 32; Tanush Kotian 7/45)

Mumbai lead by 311 runs at Stumps, Day 3.