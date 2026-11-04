Anshul Kamboj almost equals Bishan Singh Bedi’s record with first two ODI wickets vs New Zealand, Watch viral video

Anshul Kamboj was pick of Indian bowlers, claiming 2 for 22 in 10 overs, in first ODI vs New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday.

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India's Anshul Kamboj celebrates after claiming a wicket in 1st ODI vs New Zealand on Wednesday. (Source: X)

IND vs NZ 2026 1st ODI: Anshul Kamboj had a remarkable turnaround in his second ODI appearance for Team India, emerging as pick of the bowlers in the first game against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday. After conceding 82 runs in nine over in his ODI debut against West Indies in Mullanpur last month, Kamboj bounced back by claiming 2 for 22 in his 10-over spell to bundle out the Black Caps for just 185 after Indians elected to bowl first.

Kamboj picked his maiden ODI wicket by dismissing New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner for 4 off 16 balls. Santner got an inside edge on to the stumps. The Chennai Super Kings pacer then doubled his wickets tally by dismissing Nathan Smith, caught by Virat Kohli for 1 off 9 balls.

WATCH Anshul Kamboj dismiss Mitchell Santner in the first ODI HERE…

Anshul Kamboj castles Mitchell Santner to put India firmly in the driver’s seat! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 1st ODI, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/PyNXEQTgpO — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 4, 2026

The 25-year-old from Karnal in Haryana just failed to beat former India left-arm spinner Bishan Singh Bedi’s record as only bowler with higher difference in their first two bowling innings (minimum five overs). While Kamboj had none for 82 and 2 for 22 in his first two matches, Bedi had figures of 2/86 in 11 overs (vs England) and 1/6 in 12 overs (vs East Africa) in World Cup 1975.

Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj pack off Black Caps

Team India went into the contest without their first choice pace attack of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna but Kamboj along with Arshdeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar stepped up to the plate to sent New Zealand tumbling. Arshdeep Singh snared 4 for 70 – 19 runs coming in his final over – while Brar picked up 3 for 44 in 9.2 overs.

But it was Kamboj who was the most economical of the Indian bowlers. The pacer, who was retained by Rs 3.4 crore by MS Dhoni’s CSK ahead of IPL 2026, bowled 46 dot ball in his 10-over spell. Kamboj as claimed 56 wickets in his List A career in 36 matches at an average of 23.87.

Brar got a couple of wickets, including a sharp reflex return catch to send back NZ wicketkeeper Tom Latham. At the halfway stage, New Zealand were already reeling at 109 for 5.

Auqib Nabi was the unlucky one when Tim Seifert (38 off 43 balls) offered a regulation catch to Naman Dhir at mid-wicket but he dropped it. It was Will Young (9), who was first batter to be dismissed as Arshdeep’s short delivery got big on him and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer completed the catch.

Henry Nicholls (9) didn’t look too comfortable and he also couldn’t connect an attempted pull shot with Dhir not making any mistake this time.

New Zealand had defeated India on their home soil 2-1 the last time that the two sides faced off in ODI series in January this year.